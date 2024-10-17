Birmingham, Alabama, set to welcome 83rd Magic City Classic with week of events celebrating HBCU excellence
The 83rd McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola comes to Birmingham on Oct. 26, preceded by a week of events that celebrate all that’s special about Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Every year the nation’s largest HBCU event seems to get bigger, and this year is no exception. More than 50 events for the week leading up to the Magic City Classic are listed on the city’s website … so far.
But the growth isn’t just in the number of events. In keeping with the traditional grandeur of the Classic, some big names in entertainment are part of this year’s lineup, including many with Birmingham ties like comedian Kountry Wayne, DJ Chris Coleman, Rickey Smiley and Pastor Mike Jr.
The ambassador for this year’s Magic City Classic is actor Omari Hardwick, who is known for playing James St. Patrick or Ghost in the show “Power.”
Not only does Classic Week represent the height of Black excellence and the essence of Black competition and Black unity; it also represents an estimated $23 million in economic impact to the city.
“The Magic City Classic is an incredible economic driver for our city. Visitors are dining in our restaurants, staying in our hotels and enjoying our amenities,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “But equally as important as those financial gains is the culture the Classic brings with it each year. Birmingham is establishing itself as a regional touchstone for the HBCU experience. Alabama is already home to the most Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the nation, it’s only right that the Magic City serves as the hub for such an empowering heritage.”
The significance of the Magic City Classic is evidenced by the significant corporate support of sponsors like McDonald’s and Coca-Cola, Regions Bank and Alabama Power.
“Magic City Classic captures the beauty and essence of the HBCU experience like no other event in the country,” said Ralph Williams Jr., vice president of Alabama Power’s Birmingham Division. “More than the opportunity to rub shoulders with someone you just saw on the big screen or in concert, it’s about the chance to reconnect with people who became like family to you on those campuses and in those dorms and classrooms. It’s truly a reunion that’s unlike any other.”
Alabama Power’s support of the Classic is only part of the company’s and the Alabama Power Foundation’s extensive and ongoing HBCU engagement. In 2024 alone, the foundation has granted more than $1.3 million to the state’s HBCUs and their students. That follows $1.5 million in grants to HBCUs in 2023.
Some highlights of the week’s events include:
Saturday, Oct. 19
The Woodlawn Street Market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Woodlawn commercial district near 55th Place South.
Magic City Fashion Week kicked off Oct. 17 and will continue into Oct. 19-20. The Emerging Stylist Competition will be at Haven on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. Visit www.magiccityfashionweek.org for more info.
Sunday, Oct. 20
The Safe Summer Series Concert will be held at the Huffman High School football field at 4 p.m. This event, presented by Birmingham City Councilors Clinton Woods and J.T. Moore, will feature 112, The Connection Band, Yung Vocalz and Dominique. The event is free. Register at www.safesummerseries.com.
A Family Fun Day that celebrates careers in construction will be held at Legion Field from 1 to 4 p.m. Free admission. There will be food trucks, hands-on activities, giveaways and competitions. For more info, send emails to info@wearecrl.com.
Voices of Victory: A Classic Celebration of Gospel will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at Linn Park, 710 20th St. North. Presented by Bham Be Brunchin’, Propel, Voices of Victory and the city’s department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity. Free admission. Hosted by Pastor Doug Taylor. According to Eventbrite, Ann Nesby, Jeremy Hill and Remnant, Rosalind the Levitechick, Dr. Prince Yelder and DANi will perform. There will be food trucks, vendors and choirs. Bring your lawn chair for a day of music, fellowship and joy.
Birmingham City Schools’ Marching Band Festival, featuring the Tuskegee Marching Crimson Piper Band, will be at 2 p.m. at George Washington Carver High School. Tickets are $10. For more information, call Birmingham City Schools Arts Education Department at 205-231-9963.
The Magic City Gospel Fest will be at Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church at 6 p.m. Featured choirs will include Greater Shiloh, Miles College, Lawson State, Bryant Thompson & Voices of Victory, and the Birmingham Community Mass Choir. Presented by state Rep. Patrick Sellers.
Monday, Oct. 21
The Birmingham Realist Association will host W.I.R.E (Women Investing in Real Estate) Rooftop Mixer at 6 p.m. at The Frank, 205 20th St. North. Free admission.
Rep Your Era will be held at Bodega on 5th, 3401 Fifth Ave. South. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Organizers ask that those attending come dressed in attire from their favorite era. There will be giveaways for the best dressed, best dance and best song/rap. Food trucks on site. Featuring hosts Lil Homie, Lady Woo and Dreka Ray. Also present will be DJ Dirty Vegas and DJ Gorgeous.
Network ’N Chill will be held at Michael’s Restaurant on the rooftop, 1525 First Ave. South, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Admission is free. Advance registration is encouraged.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Alabama Black Women’s Roundtable presents its annual Empowerment Luncheon featuring Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson at 11 a.m. at Boutwell Auditorium, 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd.
The Birmingham Public Library’s “Let Loose in the Library” will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the downtown library. It will feature co-hosts Lady Woo and Funnymaine, tailgate-style food, a beer bar and specialty cocktails. Tickets are available through Eventbrite. Visit www.cobpl.org for more info.
The Old School Magic City Classic Concert, presented by Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson, will be in the Boutwell Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m. Free admission. Featuring After Seven, Bigg Robb and EJ Jones. For more information, call 205-325-5074.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Battle of the Choirs featuring choirs from Alabama A&M and Alabama State universities at 6 p.m. at Sardis Missionary Baptist Church, 1615 Fourth Court West. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Free admission.
The Magic City Classic Meet and Greet Day Party, presented by the West End Community and Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson, will be from noon to 4 p.m. at Arlington House, 331 Cotton Ave. Free food and drinks while they last. Bring your lawn chair. Call 205-325-5074 for more info.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Welcome to Birmingham: The Opening Ceremony will be at Cantina’s, 2301 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets available on Eventbrite.
Magic City Classic Tailgate Festival featuring Fantasia, SWV and Too Short will be at Railroad Park. Free admission. Gates open at 4 p.m. Pre-show at 5:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chair. Call 205-431-7781 for more info. Security will be strictly enforced.
The Royal Mixer, presented by Parrish Reid, will be at Michael’s Restaurant & Bar Sebastian from 8 p.m. until. Featuring DJ Chris Coleman, DJ New Era and DJ Jamar. For tickets and VIP reservations, call Parrish at 773-895-4838 or visit Eventbrite.
A Classic Thursday Night, hosted by Danny Carry and Bobby Davis, will be at Denim on 7th, 2808 Seventh Ave. South from 6 p.m. until. Call 205-203-2409 to reserve sections. You must be 25 or older to enter. Free admission.
Friday, Oct. 25
City of Birmingham’s Awaken Event, honoring Judge U.W. Clemon, will be at the Birmingham Museum of Art’s auditorium. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Event starts at 10 a.m. Free.
A Classic Food Truck Block Party will be in front of Birmingham City Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring DJ Rowdy Rod and line dancing. The address is 710 20th St. North. The following trucks are scheduled to attend: Fat Charles, Jolly Cakes, Lemonade Junkeez, Yummy Ice, Naughty but Nice Popcorn, Terrific Treats, Cake’s Southern Fried Eats, Frozen Roosters, Yo Chef!, Berries By Crystal, O’ My Turkey Leg, 1918 Catering, Lil Bougie burgers, Travis, Luvin Lemonade, Treats So Sweet, Hit Different BBQ & Grill and King Vee’s Hotdog Cart. Fly V will be selling its Classic Vibes T-shirts and sweatshirts and Breast Cancer Awareness Month T-shirts.
The Classic Kid Capri Party will be at Regions Field, 1401 First Ave. South. Doors open at 9 p.m. Show starts at midnight. Reserved VIP seating and tables are available. Attire: Classic.
The Hemings Group will host The Classic Day Party from 2 to 7 p.m. at 1623 Second Ave. North, Suite 106. DJ Dirty Vegas will be there. You must RSVP to enter. Visit www.hemingsgroup.com for more info.
The Magic City Classic Black Carpet Event will be at the Alcove, 1713 Fourth Ave. North. Doors open at 6 p.m. Event will end at midnight. Table reservations and bottle service will be available. For VIP info, call 334-207-0397. Tickets available on Eventbrite.
The Seventh Annual Classic Friday Night Soiree will be at Paper Doll Bar and Lounge, 2320 First Ave. North. Featuring DJ Jack Benny and DJ New Era. Tickets start at $30. For tickets and reservations, call Parrish at 773-895-4838 or visit Eventbrite. www.classicfriday24.eventbrite.com.
Alumni Band Meet and Greet at Emerald Lounge, 7619 First Ave. North. Doors open at 6 p.m. For sections, text 205-225-9250.
The Classic 90s Playlist Playoff Day Party will be from 2 to 6 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. Tickets available on Eventbrite.
Magic City Golf Tournament will be at the golf course at Ross Bridge Resort at 8 a.m., according to Eventbrite. Visit Magic City Golf Tournament Tickets, Fri, Oct 25, 2024 at 8:00 AM | Eventbrite for more info.
Saturday, Oct. 26
The Magic City Classic Parade will be in downtown Birmingham at 8 a.m. Visit www.magiccityclassic.com for the route. Actor Omari Hardwick, who is known for playing James St. Patrick or Ghost in the show “Power,” is this year’s Classic ambassador. (Applications to be in the parade are closed.)
The Magic City Classic Pre-game Tailgate Party will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Legion Field. Different sponsors will be in the west side parking lot.
The Magic City Classic Football Game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. at Legion Field. Gates will open at 12:30 p.m. The clear bag policy will be strictly enforced. Everyone must have a ticket to enter, including children. Shuttles will be available at three locations for a $5 fee.
The Tailgate After Dark Experience will be at Michael’s Restaurant, 1525 First Ave. South. Ages 30 and older. For tickets, visit www.star23enterprise.com.
The Magic City Classic Post-Game Jam with Mose Stovall and the TCB Band will be at Uptown Jazz Lounge from 9 to 11:30 p.m., according to Eventbrite. Admission is $25.
Sunday, Oct. 27
The Summer Series continues with PMJ, Pastor Mike Jr., at Railroad Park at 5 p.m. This free event is presented by Birmingham City Councilor Crystal Smitherman.
The Magic City Classic Comedy Show will be at the Stardome Comedy Club in Hoover. Tickets are available at www.stardome.com. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Show starts at 6 p.m. Featuring Special K and Rita Brent from the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.
Check here for the full list of events. For more information about logistics like parking, street closures and tailgating, visit the Magic City Classic page on the city’s website.