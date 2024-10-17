Can’t Miss Alabama: Fall festivities include Mac + Cheese Festival, Parade of Pumpkins
Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival
Community Grief Support’s (CGS) Junior Board will host its seventh annual Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival Sunday, Oct. 20, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Back Forty Beer Co. in Birmingham. The festival is part competition, part celebration of the South’s ultimate comfort food and a fundraiser for CGS. More than 3,000 participants will taste various mac and cheese dishes from restaurants, food trucks, caterers, eateries, corporate teams and home chefs. The festival will introduce the new Cheesiest Pet costume contest. Pet lovers across the greater Birmingham area will submit photos on social media and vote. Emceed by Janice Rogers, WBRC Fox 6 Good Day Alabama co-anchor, the Mac and Cheese Festival will have live music by Southern Choice and a kids’ zone. Local celebrity and kid judges will decide the overall mac and cheese winner. Proceeds will benefit CGS grief services for individuals and families in need. Buy tickets at communitygriefsupport.org.
Renew Our Rivers cleanups
The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at R.L. Harris (Tallapoosa River-Lake Wedowee) will take place Oct. 22-24. Cleanup supplies will be provided. For information, contact Crystal White at 256-396-5093 or Scott Teal at 770-301-7494. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000. Since its start, more than 131,000 volunteers have removed more than 8,300 tons of trash and debris from rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.
Back to the ’80s
Relive the magic of the ’80s with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra (ASO), featuring hits from musical legends Elton John, Madonna, Billy Joel, Steve Winwood and Cyndi Lauper. Feel the excitement as you enjoy iconic tracks like “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis, “Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes, “Up Where We Belong” by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston and “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by the Eurythmics, performed live by the ASO. Back to the ’80s features all-new arrangements by Grammy-winner Jeff Tyzik and showcases three outstanding vocalists. Tickets are available at alabamasymphony.org.
Parade of Pumpkins
The sixth annual Parade of Pumpkins in downtown historic Prattville features festive storefronts, seasonal displays, food trucks and hundreds of decorated pumpkins from the community, including more than 600 from local schools. Attendees will enjoy the new addition of the Harvest Haven along the Butterfly Garden, Glow Trail and the Pumpkin Barrel Trail. The festivities are Oct. 18-31.
Grab a pumpkin, get in the spirit and share your creativity:
- Carve, decorate or paint your pumpkin.
- Bring your pumpkin to historic downtown Prattville.
- Place it on display along the parade beginning Oct. 19.
- The city has lights set for your pumpkin each night. Candles are prohibited.
- Enter your pumpkin in the “Best Pumpkin” of the Parade of Pumpkins contest for a chance to win $100.
The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the city to host “Artists on Main” Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 6-8 p.m., featuring art and music. One of the best features during the Parade of Pumpkins is the festive downtown merchant storefronts. Each participating location will be judged in a “Best Storefront Contest.” Help with a food drive by dropping off nonperishable items and toiletries inside the front entrance of Prattville City Hall. For more information, visit prattvilleal.gov or email paradeofpumpkins@prattvilleal.gov. Follow along on Facebook. Alabama Power is among the event sponsors.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to find a cure for breast cancer by funding promising breast cancer research in Alabama and raising community awareness and funding for the research. BCRFA funds promote a comprehensive approach to battling breast cancer by promoting collaborative and innovative research to help diagnose, treat, prevent and eradicate the disease. BCRFA-hosted breast cancer awareness events include Calera Goes Pink Golf Tournament, Calera Goes Pink Football Game and Bolt for Breast Cancer 5K & Fun Run. Click here for additional community partner fundraising events. Read more here.
Hayward Oubre retrospective
The first monographic exhibition dedicated to the work of American modernist Hayward L. Oubre Jr. (1916–2006) will be on display at the Birmingham Museum of Art until Sunday, Feb. 2. Through 52 sculptures, paintings and prints, “Hayward Oubre: Structural Integrity” reveals how the artist shaped American art while working in the South and underscores the crucial role of Black artists and art departments at HBCUs in shaping the artistic landscape of the 20th century. For tickets and information, visit the website.
‘Rusalka: The Littlest Mermaid’
Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Mermaid,” with music by Antonín Dvořák, this magical tale will transport you on a sweet journey of searching. Sung in English, this 45-minute performance follows the adventures of the daring young water nymph Rusalka, who dares to dream big dreams and will sacrifice to reach her heart’s desire. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets and their own refreshments for a relaxed and enjoyable day. To purchase tickets, visit operabirmingham.org or call 205-322-6737. The adventure is for all ages Oct. 18-19 at the Avondale Amphitheater in Avondale Park. Show hours are Friday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Wetumpka Wildlife Arts Festival
Cooking demonstrations featuring MasterChef Junior winner Bryson McGlynn and Alabama chef Ricky Albright will take place Saturday, Oct. 19, on the banks of the Coosa River in downtown Wetumpka. McGlynn, a 12-year-old from Opelika, was crowned MasterChef Junior 2024 on the American TV cooking series. Albright, a Troy resident, has a national following through his Iron Fire Cooking demonstrations on social media. Their cooking demonstrations are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and the duo’s dishes will be available to sample. The festival includes children’s activities, live music, food and other vendors. For the full schedule of events, click here. Admission to the festival is free. Alabama Power is supporting the event.
OWA Fall Festivals
From Oktoberfest to Halloween frights and fun, OWA is celebrating games, activities, costume contests, trick-or-treating, movies and live music all weekend:
- Oct. 19: Free kids’ activities vary in downtown OWA.
- Oct. 19: HalGLOWeen in downtown OWA. Details are here.
- Oct. 20: Kids’ activities continue in downtown OWA.
- Oct. 20: Heroes & Villains Spooktacular. Details are here.
All activities in downtown OWA in Foley are free. Events are subject to change. Tickets are required for Movie Nights at OWA Theater. For the complete schedule, follow this link.
Drive Electric Alabama
Members of the North Alabama Chapter of Drive Electric Alabama will display electric vehicles at Frunk or Treat in Huntsville. EV owners will talk with anyone interested in EVs while giving out candy in the Halloween-themed event. Visitors can also participate in voting to select the best-decorated car. The EVent will take place Saturday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. at 6123 University Drive. Admission to the EVent is free.