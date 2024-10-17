Electric vehicle (EV) owners to showcase vehicles at Frunk or Treat event in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday

It has become common to see full-sized, all-electric pickups at EV showcases sponsored by Drive Electric Alabama, including the Chevy Silverado displayed in Birmingham recently. (Drive Electric Alabama)

Members of the North Alabama Chapter of Drive Electric Alabama will display a wide variety of electric vehicles during Saturday’s “Frunk or Treat” event in Huntsville.

The EV owners will be available to talk one-on-one with anyone interested in learning more about EVs while also giving out candy in the Halloween-themed event. Visitors can also vote for the best-decorated car.

The EVent is free and open to the public and runs 5-8 p.m. at GigaParts, Inc., at 6123 University Drive in Huntsville.

Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition – made up of multiple corporate partners, including TVA, Spire, Alabama Power and others – helped coordinate Saturday’s EVent.

“The very best way to learn about EVs is to talk to someone who drives one every day,” said Casey Foster, executive director of Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition. “EV owners can separate fact from fiction, because they can tell you about the convenience and cost savings associated with driving an EV. Plus, at Saturday’s event, you can bring your kids and let them enjoy some early trick-or-treating.”

THE DETAILS:

WHAT: Frunk or Treat – Huntsville

WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

WHERE: GigaParts, Inc., 6123 University Drive, Huntsville

COST: Free and open to the public