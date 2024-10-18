The Next Round Alabama News Center College Football Preview Week 8
It’s the third Saturday in October, so that means it’s time for Alabama to face rival Tennessee. Can the Crimson Tide get its defensive woes fixed before the Volunteers get the offense humming again? Auburn comes off a bye week with a fresh challenge on the road against Missouri. The Next Round guys give us a preview of those games and more.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The Next Round is part of the Disrupt Media group of digital-first sports and entertainment shows and podcasts. Alabama Crimson Tide fans can access original public and subscriber content from Cover Crimson. Auburn Tiger fans can access original public and subscriber content at The Barn.