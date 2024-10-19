6 Alabama mid-fall food festivals spotlight oysters, sausage, mushrooms, wine and more

Experience the Oyster in Gulf Shores is one of the major concluding events of the fall festival season. (Experience the Oyster)

Feast on oysters, macaroni and cheese, mushrooms and smoked sausages at food-related festivals set for October and the beginning of November. A busy fall season comes to a close in early November at the National Peanut Festival in Dothan and the Experience the Oyster festival at The Hangout in Gulf Shores.

Here is what’s on the festival menu.

Oct. 20

Returning for a seventh year, the comfort food competition at Back Forty Beer Co. is a fundraiser for Community Grief Support, which works with people mourning the death of a loved one. It’s set for 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Some 3,000 expected attendees will sample and vote for their favorite concoctions by Birmingham restaurants, food trucks, caterers, eateries, corporate teams and home cooks. Janice Rogers, co-anchor of “Good Day Alabama” on WBRC Fox 6, will emcee. Festivities at the pet-friendly event include music, a kids’ zone with a balloon artist and face painting.

Advance tickets are $20 ($25 at the gate) for adults and $10 for ages 6-12. Children 5 and younger get in free. VIP tickets, which include admission, food, drinks, a shirt, a souvenir spork and separate restrooms, are $70.

Oct. 26

German immigrants who settled and farmed in Elberta at the turn of the 20th century brought sausage-making traditions from their home country to Alabama’s culinary benefit. Started in 1978, the German Sausage Festival is held twice yearly (the other is in April) as a fundraiser for the town and the Elberta Volunteer Fire Department. German-style sausage is specially made by Farm Fresh Meats of Robertsdale along with German and American food favorites. Expect vendors, carnival rides, polka dancing and music. It lives up to the city’s motto, fur das gute leben, which translates to “for the good life.” Set for 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Elberta’s city park.

Admission is free.

Oct. 26-27

The Alabama Mushroom Society has two goals for the mushroom faire, teaching about fungi and collecting data on what grows in Alabama. Set for Noccalula Falls State Park, plans include mushroom foraging, classes, demonstrations and vendors with mushroom products and food. The faire is open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $25 at the gate and $40 for a weekend pass. Camping is available.

Oct. 26

In its fourth year, Wills Creek Winery and Vineyard hosts the event featuring samples and sales by the glass or bottle from participating wineries. Food trucks and artisan vendors round out the festivities. The event is open from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Tickets are $40 per person; designated drivers get in free. Only 21 and older are allowed.

Nov. 1-2

Presented by Alabama’s Murder Point oyster farm, the South’s top bivalve growers and chefs will take over The Hangout, shucking shells and stirring gumbo. Get tips from the pros and devour their cooking demonstrations. VIP tickets include a waterside party at Zeke’s Restaurant on Friday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays are 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tickets are $75 plus fees and taxes for general admission, and $200 plus fees and taxes for VIP passes.

Nov. 1-10

For 80 years, Dothan has celebrated the versatile peanut with a parade, beauty pageants, livestock events, concerts, crafts and food. New security rules, including see-through bags and use of metal detectors, are in place this year. Times vary by day, but generally, rides are open until 11 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends.

Admission tickets are required. Tickets are required for rides, and some require multiple tickets. Packages are available.

This story originally was published on the Soul-Grown website.