Scott Martin: No rain in sight for the next seven days in Alabama; a little warmer next week

THIS WEEKEND: High pressure centered over the Southeast is the dominant force in our weather for today, as skies will be sunny and we’ll remain dry. It will be a near-perfect day for football as highs top out in the lower to mid 70s for most across north and central Alabama. Sunday will be nearly the same as the streak of dry weather continues. We’ll have sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

THE WORK WEEK AHEAD: There is no big change in our weather pattern. Monday through Wednesday will feature sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Thursday will feature slightly cooler temperatures in the north, but we continue the dry streak with highs in the mid 70s to the mid 80s. Friday brings sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s to the lower 80s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Nadine is nearing Belize with 40 mph winds, moving west at 9 mph. It’s expected to make landfall late this morning and weaken as it crosses into northern Guatemala and southeastern Mexico. Tropical storm warnings are in effect from Belize City to Cancun. Heavy rain of 4-8 inches, with isolated totals up to 12 inches, could cause flooding in the region.

A system north of the Dominican Republic shows some organization but remains a surface trough. It could develop slightly as it moves westward near Hispaniola and the Bahamas this weekend. However, strong upper winds next week make further development unlikely. The chance of formation remains low at 30%.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.