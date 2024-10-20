Great Alabama 650 concludes with record finishes on Alabama Scenic River Trail

John Knippers arrives at the finish line of the Great Alabama 650 after paddling 650 miles on Alabama waterways. Knippers finished fourth in the male solo category. Last year he became the first person to complete the race exclusively on a paddleboard; this year he became the only person to do it twice. (contributed)

The 2024 Great Alabama 650, a 650-mile paddle race across the waterways of Alabama, concluded Oct. 1 after 10 days in which paddlers from around the world pushed their limits through rain and shine.

Notable highlights of this year’s race, the sixth Great Alabama 650, included:

The first-ever back-to-back solo winner of the race.

A new five-time finisher of the race who joined the race’s 3250 Club (for those who have logged 3,250 miles on the waterways).

The first woman to complete the course exclusively on a standup paddleboard.

The first person to finish the race twice exclusively on a paddleboard.

The toughness of the race is evident in that only 47% of those who started made it to the Fort Morgan finish line.

The overall winner, who placed first in the male solo category, was Trey Reaves, who finished in seven days, three hours and 20 minutes. Reaves is the first back-to-back solo winner of the race.

Here are the official times and finishing standings of nine other people who finished this year’s Great Alabama 650.

Male solo category:

Second place: David Miller – eight days, 25 minutes.

Third place: Mirko Pruefer – eight days, five hours, 38 minutes.

Fourth place: John Knippers – eight days, 19 hours, three minutes. Knippers completed the course exclusively on a paddleboard; he became the first person to achieve that feat last year and is the only person to do it twice.

Fifth place: Joseph Bolton – eight days, 22 hours, 47 minutes.

Sixth place: Nathaniel Gueltzau – nine days, 20 hours, seven minutes.

Female solo category:

First place: Ryan Gillikin – eight days, 18 hours, 37 minutes. Gillikin, a five-time finisher, joined the race’s 3250 Club.

Second place: Lindsey Tilton – nine days, 19 hours, 35 minutes. Tilton is the first woman to complete the course exclusively on a paddleboard.

Tandem category:

First place: Jessica Nance and Candi Hill – eight days, 22 hours, 35 minutes.

The sixth Great Alabama 650 was a 10-day, 650-mile paddle race across the waterways of Alabama. This year’s race included periods of heavy rain associated with Hurricane Helene. (contributed) Jessica Nace and Candi Hill arrive at the finish line to take first place in the race’s tandem category. (contributed) Joseph Bolton is greeted at the finish line by his dog. Bolton placed fifth in the male solo category. (contributed) Mirko Pruefer is awarded his trophy at the finish line for his third-place finish in the Great Alabama 650’s male solo category. (contributed) Ryan Gillikin, who finished first in the female solo category, also entered the race’s 3250 Club after completing the Great Alabama 650 for the fifth time. (contributed) Lindsey Tilton placed second in the female solo category and became the first woman to complete the Great Alabama 650 exclusively on a paddleboard. (contributed) Second-place finisher David Miller holds his trophy at the finish line. (contributed) Nathan Gueltzau celebrates finishing the Great Alabama 650 while holding his finisher patch. (contributed)

The Alabama Scenic River Trail served as host and facilitator of the race. Race Director Greg Wingo and his company, Roam Projects, successfully executed the race during a 10-day period that included weather impacts of Hurricane Helene.

Alabama Power and the Alabama Power Foundation supported the event. A full list of sponsors is available on AL650.com.