Great Alabama 650 concludes with record finishes on Alabama Scenic River Trail
The 2024 Great Alabama 650, a 650-mile paddle race across the waterways of Alabama, concluded Oct. 1 after 10 days in which paddlers from around the world pushed their limits through rain and shine.
Notable highlights of this year’s race, the sixth Great Alabama 650, included:
- The first-ever back-to-back solo winner of the race.
- A new five-time finisher of the race who joined the race’s 3250 Club (for those who have logged 3,250 miles on the waterways).
- The first woman to complete the course exclusively on a standup paddleboard.
- The first person to finish the race twice exclusively on a paddleboard.
The toughness of the race is evident in that only 47% of those who started made it to the Fort Morgan finish line.
The overall winner, who placed first in the male solo category, was Trey Reaves, who finished in seven days, three hours and 20 minutes. Reaves is the first back-to-back solo winner of the race.
Here are the official times and finishing standings of nine other people who finished this year’s Great Alabama 650.
Male solo category:
- Second place: David Miller – eight days, 25 minutes.
- Third place: Mirko Pruefer – eight days, five hours, 38 minutes.
- Fourth place: John Knippers – eight days, 19 hours, three minutes. Knippers completed the course exclusively on a paddleboard; he became the first person to achieve that feat last year and is the only person to do it twice.
- Fifth place: Joseph Bolton – eight days, 22 hours, 47 minutes.
- Sixth place: Nathaniel Gueltzau – nine days, 20 hours, seven minutes.
Female solo category:
- First place: Ryan Gillikin – eight days, 18 hours, 37 minutes. Gillikin, a five-time finisher, joined the race’s 3250 Club.
- Second place: Lindsey Tilton – nine days, 19 hours, 35 minutes. Tilton is the first woman to complete the course exclusively on a paddleboard.
Tandem category:
- First place: Jessica Nance and Candi Hill – eight days, 22 hours, 35 minutes.
The Alabama Scenic River Trail served as host and facilitator of the race. Race Director Greg Wingo and his company, Roam Projects, successfully executed the race during a 10-day period that included weather impacts of Hurricane Helene.
Alabama Power and the Alabama Power Foundation supported the event. A full list of sponsors is available on AL650.com.