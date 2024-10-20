Niagara Bottling, Pharmavite announce new investments in Opelika, Alabama, facilities

Pharmavite has operated a factory in Opelika since 2013 and employs more than 600 workers there. The company is investing $12 million to expand and improve its operations. (Adam Sparks)

Two companies, Niagara Bottling and Pharmavite, are making significant investments to expand their facilities in Opelika.

California-based Niagara Bottling, in business since 1963, opened its Opelika facility in early 2023 with an initial capital investment of more than $114 million, creating more than 65 jobs. The company will invest an estimated additional $35 million and expects to create 18 additional jobs.

Meanwhile, Pharmavite, one of the nation’s largest manufacturers of vitamins, minerals and other dietary supplements, including gummies, will invest more than $12 million to improve its operations in Opelika, Mayor Gary Fuller announced.

Niagara Bottling works closely with some of the largest retailers, grocers, club and convenience stores throughout the country.

“Expanding our operations is always a thrilling milestone for Niagara, and Opelika has proven to be a fantastic partner in this journey,” said Brian Hess, the company’s executive vice president. “The support and opportunities we’ve found here have been instrumental in our growth. We’re excited about what the future holds and look forward to a long-lasting and prosperous relationship with this remarkable community.”

Fuller said, “We are fortunate to have partners like Niagara here in Opelika. They have embraced our community and continue to give back, which means a great deal to us.”

John Sweatman, Opelika’s economic development director, said, “Niagara Bottling has exceeded our expectations as both a great community partner and an amazing company offering our citizens great career opportunities at very attractive wages. The fact that they have decided to continue investing here in Opelika is a great testament to our highly skilled workforce and our positive business climate.”

Pharmavite, which manufactures the Nature Made line of products, began operations in Opelika in 2013, creating 280 jobs. Since then, the company has invested more than $170 million in multiple expansions, increasing employment to more than 600 workers.

“We are fortunate to have world-class partners like Pharmavite,” Fuller said. “They continue to provide good-paying jobs to people in our community. They are a company built on strong values and beliefs. That’s the kind of workplace we want in Opelika.”

Solanda Prather, director of Plant Operations at the Opelika plant, said, “We’re thrilled to continue building on our commitment to Opelika through this investment, which will help improve Pharmavite’s operations and further support our hundreds of employees in the area. For more than 10 years, Pharmavite has remained committed to the vitality of the region, and our efforts would not have been possible without the continued support from Mayor Fuller, the City Council and the Opelika Economic Development team.”

Opelika City Council President Eddie Smith said, “It’s been great watching Pharmavite grow over the years in Opelika. This growth represents a significant investment in our city. We look forward to the opportunities this expansion will bring for everyone in our community.”