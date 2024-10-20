University of Alabama’s new ‘disco elephant’ statue features 20,000 mirror tiles

The University Club at the University of Alabama commissioned this "digital disco elephant" statue to use at special events. Creating the statue posed some unique challenges to the artists. (The University of Alabama)

The University of Alabama campus is home to a diverse collection of elephants. The newest addition to the herd is a 12-foot-tall statue covered in mirrored disco tiles.

Commissioned by the University Club to be used for special events, this piece dubbed the “digital disco elephant” was a collaboration between Tuscaloosa artists, including a UA engineering professor.

See how the disco elephant came to life in the video below.

Statue facts

Structure made of fiberglass composite

20,000 disco tiles

60-plus pounds of construction adhesive

500 pounds in total weight

12 feet tall

350 hours to complete

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.