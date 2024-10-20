University of Alabama’s new ‘disco elephant’ statue features 20,000 mirror tiles
The University of Alabama campus is home to a diverse collection of elephants. The newest addition to the herd is a 12-foot-tall statue covered in mirrored disco tiles.
Commissioned by the University Club to be used for special events, this piece dubbed the “digital disco elephant” was a collaboration between Tuscaloosa artists, including a UA engineering professor.
See how the disco elephant came to life in the video below.
Statue facts
- Structure made of fiberglass composite
- 20,000 disco tiles
- 60-plus pounds of construction adhesive
- 500 pounds in total weight
- 12 feet tall
- 350 hours to complete
This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.