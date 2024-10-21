Alabama National Guard team assisting with search and recovery in North Carolina

An 11-person Fatality Search and Recovery Team (FSRT), chaplain and chaplain’s assistant from the Alabama National Guard help locals search for missing persons and items in the debris caused by Hurricane Helene near Chimney Rock and Lake Lure, N.C. (Sgt. Adena McCluskey / Alabama National Guard)

An 11-person Fatality Search and Recovery Team (FSRT) along with a chaplain and a chaplain assistant from the Alabama National Guard have assisted with the challenges created by Hurricane Helene and flooding in North Carolina.

“Hurricane Helene left warzone-like devastation in its path, and Alabama is here to lend a helping hand as our neighboring states begin responding and recovering,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said when she activated the airmen and soldiers on Sept. 30. “North Carolina was especially impacted, and without hesitation, I am directing an Alabama National Guard team, in addition to other first responders, to aid in the search and rescue mission there. I pray for the safety of this team and that they are successful in their mission to rescue as many people as possible in the devastated parts of North Carolina.”

Since arriving in North Carolina, the Alabama FSRT has assisted locals searching for missing persons and items in the debris near Chimney Rock and Lake Lure.

“Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters who have felt the worst of this storm,” said Alabama National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. David Pritchett. “This team is well-trained and well-equipped, and the prayers of our entire force are with them as they work to bring rescue to as many as possible and closure to the families of those we have lost.”

The FSRT is a component of the Alabama National Guard’s CERFP, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosives (CBRNE) Emergency Response Force Package. The CERFP is an ever-ready modular task force prepared for quick deployment for disaster response that includes communications, medical, decontamination, search and extraction, and casualty recovery elements.

Additionally, Alabama sent three Swift Water Rescue Teams with a Cadaver Dog Team.

“We continue staying in touch with both the Carolinas as they identify further needs. Alabama is well-prepared to aid our neighbors in need and fill in any shortfalls that may be there,” said Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Smitherman.