Attalla’s Wills Creek Clothing wins Alabama Retailer of the Year Customers’ Choice contest

Wills Creek Clothing, a women’s clothing, gift and home décor boutique in Attalla, is the Alabama Retail Association‘s 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year Customers’ Choice Award winner. The Alabama Retail Association presented Paige Ledbetter and Leigh Anne Kelley with the award recently at their retail store at 418 Fourth St. NW in downtown Attalla.

Among the 37 Alabama Retailer of the Year entrants, Wills Creek Clothing received the most votes in a contest that ran from July 29 to Aug. 12 on the Alabama Retail Association’s website and Facebook account. The store received 736 votes, almost 9.5% of the 7,777 votes cast. In comments on its collage in the Customers’ Choice Facebook photo album, customers called the business their “home away from home” and the “most affordable boutique in Etowah County,” living up to its motto of “boutique clothing without the boutique prices.” Several customers lauded Wills Creek Clothing for having something for “all ages” and “catering to all body types.”

“This is such an amazing honor. I truly have the best customers who have become like family to me,” Ledbetter said upon learning of the award. “I couldn’t do it without them.” Ledbetter is the owner and operator of Wills Creek Clothing, and Kelley is her business partner.

“We started off as just a brick-and-mortar store in a small town in Alabama,” the partners said in a statement of the business that opened in September 2022. “We quickly grew to an online store, too, where we sell all over the United States, and we now offer a mobile app to offer more convenient shopping for our customers.”

Wills Creek Clothing “has been a huge part of revitalizing a growing historical downtown area” in Attalla, said Jonathan Vo, marketing and events manager for the Etowah Chamber of Commerce, which nominated the business as a potential Retailer of the Year. “Paige and Leigh Anne run a great operation, emphasizing hospitality and maintaining a beautiful storefront that has been integral to making downtown Attalla an attractive place to eat and shop.”

Wills Creek Clothing clearly has the support of its community. Besides receiving more than 700 votes, almost 40 commented on its Facebook collage, which was shared 75 times, including by Downtown Attalla, the city of Attalla, the Etowah Chamber and other area businesses.

“We love having our small business in Alabama and being able to connect and grow with our community,” Ledbetter and Kelley stated. “We hope to continue to grow.”

“Paige Ledbetter and Leigh Anne Kelley are retailers of the year every year to Wills Creek Clothing’s customers, their eight employees and the Attalla community,” said Alabama Retail Association President Rick Brown.