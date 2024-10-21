Lake Eufaula C.A.S.T. for Kids brings joy of fishing to special needs children in Alabama

CAST for Kids volunteers helped make sure the third annual fishing event for special needs children was a success. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center)

The serene waters of Lake Eufaula came alive with the laughter, excitement and joy of children during the third annual C.A.S.T. for Kids event on Oct. 10. Started in Washington state more than three decades ago, C.A.S.T. (Catch A Special Thrill) for Kids is a program designed to provide children with special needs, ages 6-18, the opportunity to enjoy a quality outdoor recreational experience through fishing. Since its inception in 1991, the program has grown and hosts events all over the United States, including Alabama.

C.A.S.T. for Kids events are more than just a fishing outing; it’s a celebration of inclusivity and community spirit. During C.A.S.T. for Kids, participants (some who have never fished before) are assigned volunteers who guide them through the process of baiting a hook, casting a rod and catching fish.

Jeff Barnes, eastern regional director of the C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation, sees these events as inspirational and educational for the special needs children who attend. Barnes stated that one of the main goals of the C.A.S.T. program is to “empower children within their community with the sport of fishing.”

Barnes hopes the C.A.S.T. program will ignite a desire for these kids to continue fishing as well as bring happiness to their lives.

“Some of these kids are in and out of rehab, have a difficult time at home or in school, and we want to provide a few hours of fun for them to get out here, enjoy the outdoors, put a smile on their face and, hopefully, catch some fish,” Barnes said.

Every kid receives a tackle box and a rod and reel to take home after the event.

Rick Thorne, programs coordinator for the city of Eufaula, has been part of the Lake Eufaula C.A.S.T. for Kids program since the beginning and spoke about the community partnerships that have helped shape its success over the years and his hopes for the event looking forward.

“When we started, there was only one event in the state,” Thorne stated. “We (Lake Eufaula) became the second one.”

There are now six C.A.S.T. events in the state – Chandler Branch between Guntersville and Scottsboro, Lake Eufaula, Walker County Lake in Jasper, Lake Jackson near Opp, Lake Guntersville and Weiss Lake.

Energizers volunteer Brad Moore helps a C.A.S.T. participant catch a fish. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center) Energizers volunteer Brad Moore helps a C.A.S.T. participant catch a fish. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center) Brooke Goff, APSO volunteer, and a C.A.S.T. participant enjoyed a day of fishing fun. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center) Brooke Goff, APSO volunteer, and a C.A.S.T. participant enjoyed a day of fishing fun. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center) APSO volunteer Bryan Bratcher helps Harmony catch two of the 24 fish she caught during C.A.S.T. for Kids. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center) APSO volunteer Bryan Bratcher helps Harmony catch two of the 24 fish she caught during C.A.S.T. for Kids. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center) APSO volunteer Bryan Bratcher helps Harmony catch two of the 24 fish she caught during C.A.S.T. for Kids. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center) Chad Skinner and C.A.S.T. participant Kat during the C.A.S.T. for Kids event. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center)

C.A.S.T. fishing days are set up to host no more than 40 special needs students. This year, 38 children, all students of Eufaula City Schools, fished at the recent C.A.S.T. for Kids. Thorne indicated that the number of volunteers has increased every year, and he would like to see more volunteers and kids in the future.

“We’re not going to turn any child away that signs up,” he said. “I hope that it grows.”

According to Barnes, C.A.S.T. for Kids events cost around $10,000 to host, which includes the purchase of fishing supplies, lunch and an awards celebration where each child receives a personalized plaque commemorating the day. The events are funded through national and local sponsors. The first C.A.S.T. for Kids at Lake Eufaula was three years ago through the support of community partners and organizations, such as Alabama Power; its company volunteer group, the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO); and Energizers, Alabama Power’s retiree volunteer group.

“Alabama Power came on board the first year to help with the volunteers, and that was such a big help because you have to have a volunteer for every one of the children you bring out here,” Thorne said.

APSO volunteer Christopher Goff and a C.A.S.T. participant during the awards ceremony. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center) APSO volunteer Christopher Goff and a C.A.S.T. participant show off a fish they caught. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center) From left, a community volunteer, a C.A.S.T. participant and APSO volunteer Lakeisha Russaw show off their catch. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center) APSO volunteer Lakeisha Russaw and a C.A.S.T. participant during the third annual fishing event. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center) APSO volunteer Lakeisha Russaw and a C.A.S.T. participant during the third annual fishing event. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center) APSO volunteer and Alabama Power lineman Tyler Crouch helps a participant during the third annual C.A.S.T. for Kids event at Lake Eufaula. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center) APSO volunteer and Alabama Power lineman Tyler Crouch helps a participant during the third annual C.A.S.T. for Kids event at Lake Eufaula. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center)

APSO has continued to partner with C.A.S.T. by providing volunteers and monetary donations. The organization contributed $1,000 to this year’s fishing day at Lake Eufaula as well as 10 volunteers. Other sponsors for this year’s C.A.S.T. event include Chick-fil-A, Eufaula Parks & Recreation, Anderson Construction Company of Fort Gaines, Premier Rheumatology of Alabama, Friends of Lake Eufaula, Five Star Credit Union, Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce, Eufaula Lions Club, Nucor and Johnson Outdoors.

Malinda Golden, a field service representative for Alabama Power, has attended previous Lake Eufaula C.A.S.T. events as a parent with her son, Michael, and as an APSO volunteer.

“C.A.S.T. for Kids is one of the very few opportunities that these children have to experience something new and fun,” she said. “The kids have been blessed to be a part of these events for the last three years. It’s an awesome project for APSO to be a part of.”

Chad Skinner, general manager of Power Delivery for Alabama Power’s Southeast Division and a volunteer at the event, also spoke to the importance of APSO’s support of C.A.S.T. and what he enjoyed most about the day.

“It gives us a chance to make a difference in people’s lives,” he said. “Today was a great opportunity to be with some really special kids and have one-on-one time – meet some new people and make some new friends. My favorite part of the day was meeting my fishing partner, Kat. She was fantastic.”

During the awards celebration, each child and volunteer had the opportunity to share a fishing story from the day. Every child received a round of applause, no matter the number of fish they caught. However, a young girl named Harmony and her volunteer, Bryan Bratcher, a member of APSO and a lineman for Alabama Power, caught 24 fish, the largest catch of the day.

The event concluded with smiles, laughter and a sense of accomplishment that resonated among all participants. As the children proudly took home their new fishing gear and personalized plaques, organizers said they hope the joy and confidence gained from this experience will continue to inspire the children long after the day has ended.