Advanced engineering firm IS4S plans growth project in Marion County, Alabama

A rendering depicts a research and development center that Integrated Solutions for Systems (IS4S) plans to build in rural Marion County. (contributed)

Alabama Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair announced that Integrated Solutions for Systems Inc. (IS4S), a small business specializing in advanced engineering and management solutions, plans to invest $2.1 million to establish a new research and development (R&D) center in rural Marion County.

The project will create 13 high-paying full-time engineering positions over the next five years, with an average annual salary of $131,962, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Huntsville-based IS4S provides cutting-edge services in missile system engineering, vehicle electronics and additive manufacturing.

The company also operates Alabama facilities in Auburn and Opelika and has recently expanded its footprint by developing a 3,400-acre test site in Marion County. The planned R&D center will be co-located with this test range, providing a strategic advantage for IS4S’ ongoing development efforts.

McNair emphasized the significance of this project for the region.

“We are excited to support IS4S’ growth in Marion County, particularly as it will bring high-tech, high-paying jobs to a rural community,” McNair said. “This project reflects Alabama’s commitment to fostering innovation and supporting advanced R&D.

“IS4S’ decision to establish this center in Marion County reinforces the state’s role in national defense and technological progress.”

Growth plans

In addition to the R&D center, IS4S plans to use its newly purchased office site near Hackleburg for supporting operations. The Marion County location offers an ideal environment for specialized testing and development, as the area’s relative isolation and natural buffer zone provide secure and expansive testing capabilities.

“As a Marion County native who grew up just a few miles from this site, I am excited about the opportunities this expansion will bring to our community, IS4S customers and the broader Department of Defense,” said Zac Shotts, vice president of electromagnetic systems at IS4S. “Expanded testing capacity is a critical need for our national defense, and this project helps address that.

“When I completed my engineering degree, there were very few opportunities for this type of work in Marion County, close to home and family. This new test range and R&D center will create opportunities for others who share an interest in this type work and want to live and contribute right here in our community,” he said. “I would like to personally thank the state and local officials for their outstanding support and continued commitment to this project. It has been a privilege to work alongside them.”

Joining the Alabama Department of Commerce to support the project, Marion County stepped forward with a package of incentives including sales and use tax abatements, 10-year property tax abatements and in-kind services to improve infrastructure at the site.

“We are thrilled to partner with IS4S here in Marion County,” said County Commissioner Greg Gunnin. “Given the company’s important role in testing defense technologies, we are excited about the engineering jobs and industry relationships they’ll bring to Marion County.

“We hope some of those engineers will build or buy houses in the county, adding talented people to our communities and increasing tax revenue.”

The R&D center is expected to solidify IS4S’ presence in Marion County and support the company’s long-term growth in Alabama. Without the project, IS4S may have expanded its operations at another location, potentially outside the state.

Rural impact

Brenda Tuck, rural development manager for the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the strategic importance of the IS4S R&D center in Marion County extends beyond local job creation, positioning Alabama at the forefront of national defense and technology advancements.

“In a rural region like Marion County, the impact of high-paying jobs cannot be overstated,” Tuck said. “This project not only promises to bring growth and opportunity to the area but also cements Alabama’s role as a leader in the R&D sector.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.