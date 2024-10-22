James Spann: Alabama stays dry through Saturday with warm afternoons

SUN-FILLED OCTOBER DAY: With a sunny sky, temperatures are generally between 80 and 85 degrees across Alabama this afternoon. Tonight will be fair and cool, with a low between 48 and 55 degrees. Today is the 24th consecutive day with no rain for Birmingham and much of Alabama.

DRY DAYS CONTINUE: Look for sunny, warm afternoons and clear, cool nights through Friday. Temperatures rise into the mid 80s Thursday and Friday, not far from record levels. Here are the record highs for Birmingham on those days:

Oct. 24 — 86 (1927)

Oct. 25 — 88 (1927)

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will stay dry and warm, with a high in the mid 80s. On Sunday, a surface front will drift into north Alabama. Some global models suggest there could be just enough moisture for a few isolated showers over the northern third of the state, but for now we will keep the forecast dry due to very low precipitable water values. We are forecasting a partly sunny sky Sunday with a high in the low 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Again, some global models hint at a few showers Monday over the southern two-thirds of the state as the surface front drifts southward, but meaningful rain doesn’t seem likely with very limited moisture. The rest of the week looks dry with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Oscar has dissipated, and the Atlantic basin is now very quiet. Tropical storm formation is not expected for at least the next seven days.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Expect a clear sky for the high school games across Alabama Friday night with temperatures falling through the 70s during the first half, reaching the 60s by the fourth quarter.

Saturday, UAB will host Tulsa at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham (1:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Alabama hosts Missouri at Saban Field/Bryant Denny Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The afternoon in Tuscaloosa will be dry and warm, about 85 degrees at kickoff. Temperatures fall into the 70s by the final whistle.

Auburn will travel to Lexington to take on Kentucky (6:45 p.m. CT kickoff). The sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from near 62 at kickoff into the mid 50s by the final whistle.

ON THIS DATE IN 1997: Game 4 of the World Series between the Cleveland Indians and the Florida Marlins was the coldest game in World Series history. The official game-time temperature was 38 degrees at Jacobs Field in Cleveland. Wind chills as low as 18 degrees were reported during the game.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.