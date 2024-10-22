Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: TMA

Company name: TMA, the Hazardous Goods Companion.

Company hometown: Berlin, Germany.

Leadership team: Margaux Pagès, CEO.

Alabama News Center: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Margaux Pagès: TMA revolutionizes the way primary industries manage hazardous materials, making their supply chain safer, more sustainable and efficient.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Pagès: TMA was born out of a deep understanding that every essential industry relies on the proper management of hazardous goods. From the oxygen tanks in hospitals to the electronics in our smartphones, to the materials used to send scientists to space, these goods are the backbone of our modern world. Yet, today, the management of billions of hazardous items worldwide remains under-optimized, leading to increased costs, pollution and safety risks. We realized that by building a more resilient and efficient management of essential goods, we could strengthen the foundations of our economy, society and future.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Pagès: A dynamic team, the chance to connect with the close-knit Birmingham community and the goal of growing a thriving business with the support of experienced founders.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you’d like potential investors to understand about your company?

Pagès: While many clean tech funds prioritize renewable energy sources and electric vehicles, decarbonization of traditional industries like gas and chemicals is often overlooked. This is despite the fact that these sectors remain essential parts of our economy and will likely persist for years to come. A truly sustainable future requires a comprehensive approach that includes transitioning these industries toward more environmentally friendly practices.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by taking part in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Pagès: There is so much to learn for us, but meeting a supportive network of mentors and partners and learning how to make the most of these precious relationships is key for our company.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Pagès: I’m fond of the people. I have never so quickly felt at home and so well-surrounded somewhere before Birmingham. Thank you for your warm welcome.

Contact: Visit our website, www.tmaiot.com, and feel free to write to us at info@tmaiot.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tma-hazardous-goods-companion/.

