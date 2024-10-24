Can’t Miss Alabama: ‘Disney on Ice,‘ Magic City Classic are among weekend favorites

Discover why no dream is too big at ‘Disney on Ice’ as Disney favorites come to life through world-class ice skating. (contributed)

‘Disney on Ice’

“Disney on Ice: Into the Magic” takes families on an action-packed extravaganza Oct. 24-27 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Showgoers will see performances produced by Feld Entertainment: Disney’s “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco” and “Beauty and the Beast” with other Disney characters. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will host the show. Showtimes are Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Join the adventure of 'Into the Magic' Oct. 24-27 at the BJCC. (contributed)

Whiskey Myers with JJ Grey and Mofro in concert

Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers has played more than 2,500 live shows since its emergence in 2007. “Tornillo,” the band’s latest album, is available at Wiggy Thump Records. The performance is Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and showtime is 7 p.m. Purchase tickets at orionamphitheater.com.

UA Homecoming

The University of Alabama will present its first drone light show for fans attending the pep rally and bonfire on the campus Quad Friday, Oct. 25. The pep rally begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the drone light show at 7:30 p.m. The Crimson Tide will take on the Missouri Tigers Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2:30 p.m. For more homecoming week events, visit the website.

Magic City Classic

The Magic City Classic (MCC) is the largest historically Black college and university (HBCU) football rivalry game in the country. Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University play the game annually at Birmingham’s historic Legion Field, and the winner could potentially earn a spot in the SWAC Championship game. Festivities surrounding the game include the MCC Parade, Tailgate Party and the halftime show performed by the Mighty Marching Hornets and the Marching Maroon and White. Actor and philanthropist Omari Hardwick is this year’s MCC ambassador. Hardwick is known for his roles in “Power” and “Army of the Dead.” The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2:30 p.m. at Legion Field in Birmingham. Alabama Power is supporting the event. For the complete schedule of events, visit magiccityclassic.com.

Peanut Butter Festival

The city of Brundidge will host the annual Peanut Butter Festival Saturday, Oct. 26. The festival offers handmade arts and crafts, a 5k run, a parade, food vendors, games for the kids, a peanut butter recipe contest and peanut samples. To learn more, visit the website.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to find a cure for breast cancer by funding promising breast cancer research in Alabama and raising community awareness and funding of research. BCRFA funds promote a comprehensive approach to battling breast cancer by promoting collaborative and innovative research to help diagnose, treat, prevent and eradicate the disease. On Sunday, Oct. 27, BCRFA will host the Bolt for Breast Cancer 5K & Fun Run, formerly known as Pink Up the Pace, at Crestline Field in Mountain Brook. Click here for additional community partner fundraising events.

Beating breast cancer one step at a time. (Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama)

Alabama Theatre

Get your fill of chills and thrills at “Phantom of the Opera” Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Alabama Theatre in Birmingham. The 1925 silent classic horror film tells the tale of a mad, disfigured composer who seeks love with a beautiful, young opera singer. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the show starts at 2 p.m. Buy tickets at ticketmaster.com.

OWA fall festivities

From Oktoberfest to Halloween frights and fun, OWA is celebrating games, activities, costume contests, trick-or-treating, movies and live music all weekend:

Oct. 25: Halloween 4D Movie Nights, OWA Theater. Details are here.

Oct. 26: Trick-or-treating, kids’ activities, contests, Monster Bash Costume Contest in downtown OWA. Details are here.

Oct. 27: Trick-or-treating, kids’ activities, BOOvie Night on the Island featuring “Monsters Inc.” (2001). Details are here.

All activities in downtown OWA in Foley are free to attend. Events are subject to change. Tickets are required for Movie Nights at OWA Theater. For the complete schedule, follow this link.