Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator Startup Spotlight: dodda.ai

From left, dodda.ai founder and CEO Gayathri "G3" Venkataraman and Atul Alatkar, the company's head of engineering. (contributed)

Company name: dodda.ai.

Company hometown: Seattle.

Leadership team: Gayathri (G3) Venkataraman, Rohit Arora, Atul Alatkar, Bob Lach.

Alabama News Center: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Gayathri Venkataraman: Our mission is to liberate customers in the energy, engineering and construction industries from growing code complexities, costly rework and burdensome processes by applying the power of AI to the $10 billion software industry that serves them.

We at dodda.ai are striving to reinvent the design and construction workflows that impact the energy industry by drastically simplifying the intricate processes surrounding building codes and permit approvals. Through the integration of Intelligent Data Systems, we aim to unlock vital business insights across projects and tap into the immense knowledge base within firms, enabling more informed decision-making and streamlined operations.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Venkataraman: My personal experience with building and owning a home sparked my interest in the inefficiencies commonly found in buildings. As I investigated further, I identified significant opportunities to reduce rework, save time and incorporate energy codes promptly to reduce greenhouse emissions. Our goal is to help businesses make the most of their time using advanced technologies. With my two decades of experience at Microsoft and DocuSign, where I focused on search, AI and ML (machine learning), I’m excited to apply this expertise to create productive solutions and drive meaningful improvements in this area.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Venkataraman: We were drawn to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator because it offers extensive networking opportunities relevant to our mission and customers we care about, high-quality mentoring and access to leading venture capitalists and top-tier industry experts. Most importantly, the program is sponsored and mentored by Alabama Power, a Southern Company, which provides a unique opportunity to build and scale our solution in collaboration with them and their partners.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you’d like potential investors to understand about your company?

Venkataraman: The AEC industry (architecture, engineering and construction), of which energy is a critical component, has an enormous impact on the economy, but still follows age-old inefficient workflows. With the evolution of AI tech, there is a significant opportunity to innovate existing processes and reduce costly rework by transforming and integrating into a $10 billion software industry and even more valuable data streams.

With a total addressable market of $6 billion to $10 billion and a bottoms-up estimate of $600 million for the serviceable obtainable market (SOM) for our solution, even a small slice of the market could lead to impressive revenue. The $600 million SOM shows a realistic and reachable part of the market, making it a strong business case with great potential for growth.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by taking part in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Venkataraman: Build lasting relationships with industry experts; acquire customers/grow customer base; and raise sufficient capital to build an amazing company providing enormous value to our customers.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Venkataraman: Southern culture is incredibly welcoming, and the warmth of the people creates such a positive and inviting atmosphere. The leadership here is innovation-driven, and I love seeing the forward-thinking, growth mindset that’s so evident. On top of that, the great weather really enhances the overall quality of life, making this not only a fantastic business opportunity but also a wonderful place to live and work.

Contact: Website, https://www.dodda.ai; LinkedIn, https://www.linkedin.com/company/dodda-ai/?viewAsMember=true

