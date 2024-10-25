James Spann: A few spotty showers for Alabama Sunday, but most places stay dry

VERY WARM FALL DAY: Temperatures are in the mid 80s again across most of Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. The average high for Birmingham on Oct. 25 is 73. Tonight will be clear with a low between 56 and 62 degrees.

Saturday will be another very warm day, with mid 80s for most places and a partly to mostly sunny sky. A surface front will bring the risk of a few small, isolated showers Saturday night and Sunday, but with very limited moisture most places will stay dry. Sunday’s high will be near 80 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The dry pattern continues with mostly sunny days, fair nights and highs close to 80 degrees on most afternoons. Global models suggest the next significant rain for Alabama will come 10-15 days from now. Today is the 27th consecutive day with no rain for Birmingham.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected for at least the next seven days. We are seeing signals from global models that a system could potentially form in the Caribbean in early November, however. If anything forms there, it is way too early to know where it goes or the intensity.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Expect a clear sky for the high school games across Alabama tonight with temperatures falling through the 70s during the first half, reaching the 60s by the fourth quarter.

On Saturday, the annual Magic City Classic kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at Legion Field in Birmingham (Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M). The sky will be partly to mostly sunny; expect low to mid 80s through the first half, falling to near 80 degrees by the end of the game.

Alabama hosts Missouri at Saban Field in Bryant Denny Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The afternoon in Tuscaloosa will be dry and warm, about 85 degrees at kickoff. Temperatures fall into the 70s by the final whistle.

Auburn will travel to Lexington to take on Kentucky (6:45 p.m. CT kickoff). The sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from near 62 at kickoff into the mid 50s by the final whistle.

ON THIS DATE IN 1921: A devastating Category 3 hurricane struck near Tarpon Springs, Florida. The storm killed eight people.

ON THIS DATE IN 2017: The high temperature in Denver, Colorado, was 84 degrees. By the morning of Oct. 27, the temperature fell to 13 degrees, a 71-degree change.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.