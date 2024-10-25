James Spann: Afternoons stay warm as Alabama’s long dry spell continues

STILL DRY, STILL WARM: Birmingham reached 86 degrees Thursday, which tied the record high for Oct. 24, last set in 1927. Temperatures return to the mid 80s today and Saturday with a good supply of sunshine both days.

A surface front will drift southward through Alabama Sunday, and while it might squeeze out an isolated shower or two, most of the state won’t see a drop. The high will be between 77 and 82 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Expect more dry weather with mostly sunny days, fair nights and highs close to 80 degrees on most afternoons. Global models suggest the next significant rain for Alabama will come 10-15 days from now. Today will be the 27th consecutive day with no rain for Birmingham.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected for at least the next seven days. We are seeing signals from global models that a system could potentially form in the Caribbean in early November, however. If anything forms there, it is way too early to know where it goes or the intensity.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Expect a clear sky for the high school games across Alabama tonight with temperatures falling through the 70s during the first half, reaching the 60s by the fourth quarter.

On Saturday, the annual Magic City Classic kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at Legion Field in Birmingham (Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M). The sky will be partly to mostly sunny; expect low to mid 80s through the first half, falling to near 80 degrees by the end of the game.

UAB will host Tulsa Saturday at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham (1:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Alabama hosts Missouri at Saban Field in Bryant Denny Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The afternoon in Tuscaloosa will be dry and warm, about 85 degrees at kickoff. Temperatures fall into the 70s by the final whistle.

Auburn will travel to Lexington to take on Kentucky (6:45 p.m. CT kickoff). The sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from near 62 at kickoff into the mid 50s by the final whistle.

ON THIS DATE IN 1921: A devastating Category 3 hurricane struck near Tarpon Springs, Florida. The storm killed eight people.

ON THIS DATE IN 2017: The high temperature in Denver, Colorado, was 84 degrees. By the morning of Oct. 27, the temperature fell to 13 degrees, a 71-degree change.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.