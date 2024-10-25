The Next Round Alabama News Center College Football Preview Week 9
Alabama is seeking to bounce back from the Tennessee loss as the Crimson Tide hosts Missouri. Auburn, which lost to Missouri last week, travels to Kentucky. The Next Round guys take a look at those and other games in this week’s football preview.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The Next Round is part of the Disrupt Media group of digital-first sports and entertainment shows and podcasts. Alabama Crimson Tide fans can access original public and subscriber content from Cover Crimson. Auburn Tiger fans can access original public and subscriber content at The Barn.