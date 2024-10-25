V’s Jazz Bar in Anniston, Alabama, offers 35-and-older crowd ‘peaceful atmosphere’ and ‘relaxing vibe’ without any ‘twerking’
Cornechia Vette Arnold is a 21-year veteran of the military with a ton of ideas on how she can better serve her community. The 57-year-old Milwaukee, Wisconsin, native has several businesses she co-owns with her daughters and granddaughters.
Surrounded by dozens of her friends, family members and Anniston city officials, Arnold recently launched a new career by opening V’s Jazz Bar, ceremoniously cutting the ribbon and declaring the South Quintard Avenue establishment open for business.
Arnold, of the Saks community in Anniston, says she is going for a quiet, calm and relaxing vibe and is catering to the 35-and-older crowd. She joked during the ribbon cutting that she wanted a place for folks to go hang out without anyone “twerking.”
“I tried to do 50 and older, but the kids wouldn’t let me. The business would go under,” she said, chuckling. “So, yes, I’m doing 35 and older. I want to target the working people to come to a quiet atmosphere with a little food from the food truck on the back. I think Anniston needed something for blue collar (workers).”
Arnold said she is about to retire from the military, and the jazz bar is just one of the many adventures she plans for the city of Anniston. She already co-owns the Anniston ice-cream shop Below Zero with her daughter Brittney Ammons. She co-owns Puff’d Stuff, which sells freeze-dried treats, with her daughter Kyra Forman. She also has a small business with her granddaughters called Sweeteas, selling flavored teas.
She and her eldest daughter, Ashley Howard, manage V’s Jazz Bar and another business she calls Sip and Serve, which provides bartending and service professionals for events such as weddings.
“I would like to first thank God, because without him nothing is possible. Then my little sister, Pam Walton — my biggest cheerleader — then my family and friends for all the support and encouraging words,” Arnold stated in a text.
Arnold also thanked the co-owner of the 202 Lounge in Anniston, Sharonica Embry, for her help completing the paperwork needed to open the bar.
“Thank you for all your help. And an even bigger thank you to Sam, the manager of the Elks Lodge in Anniston, for all your help and guidance,” Arnold said. “I am truly blessed and hope to make a great impact on our community.”
