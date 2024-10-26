Halloween recipe: Creamy Pumpkin Chocolate Granola Bars

These Creamy Pumpkin Chocolate Granola Bars are the perfect healthy Halloween treat. They are made with wholesome ingredients such as whole-grain oats and all-natural honey, and they require zero baking. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

Halloween is almost here, and I’ve been making fun Halloween treats, such as these Creamy Pumpkin Chocolate Granola Bars.

I was inspired to make these during a trip to Sprouts Farmers Market. They had a massive selection of seasonal pumpkin products. In addition to grabbing almost every one of those products on the shelf, I also grabbed a few cans of pumpkin as well as rolled quick oats, cocoa powder and cream cheese.

These bars were super easy to make, and the best part is that they required zero baking. I’m all about a no-bake recipe because I enjoy letting the kids help cook. The chocolate granola crust is similar to my recipe for energy bites, but I used a few more quick oats to make my mixture thicker and sturdier.

These Creamy Pumpkin Chocolate Granola Bars were a big hit with my boys.

Creamy Pumpkin Chocolate Granola Bars

Click here for a printable version.

Serves: 9

Ingredients

For chocolate granola crust:

2 cups rolled quick oats

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

½ cup almond butter

6 tablespoons all-natural honey

For filling:

1 cup canned pumpkin

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 teaspoons pumpkin spice

¼ cup sugar

Optional: ¼ cup melted chocolate for drizzle

Instructions

Line an 8-by-8-inch pan with parchment paper and set aside. In a medium bowl, add rolled quick oats, unsweetened cocoa powder, almond butter and honey. Mix until it becomes a large, sticky ball. Press granola mixture into pan and place in refrigerator. In a medium bowl, add canned pumpkin, cream cheese, pumpkin spice and sugar. Beat with mixer until smooth and spread on top of granola layer. Place in refrigerator for approximately 1 hour to set. Cut into bars. Bars will be slightly firm but creamy. If desired, drizzle melted milk chocolate on top before serving. Store in refrigerator.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.