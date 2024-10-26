Scott Martin: A few sprinkles possible over north Alabama today

THIS WEEKEND: A surface front will wash out just to our north today that may have enough moisture and lift for a small chance of brief, light showers over the Tennessee Valley and as far south as Hamilton to Jasper to Anniston. South of that, we’ll remain dry with mainly sunny skies and highs ranging from the upper 70s to the upper 80s. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as the cold front slowly begins to move southward on Sunday. Again, a couple of isolated light showers will be possible over the northern third of Alabama, while the rest stays dry. Highs will be in the mid 70s to the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: High pressure over the northeastern part of the country will set up wedging over Alabama starting Monday. We’ll have mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s to the lower 80s from east to west. Tuesday’s weather will be almost exactly the same.

Ridging will begin to set up over the Southeast on Wednesday, which will start a southeasterly flow across the state. Temperatures will begin to rise as highs reach the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

A cold front approaching from the west and northwest on Thursday will help bring more moist, warm air into the state. However, the ridge over the Southeast will fight off the front, and we’ll remain mostly dry. Only the northwestern corner will have a small chance for showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the mid 80s. On Friday, the cold front will continue to struggle against the ridge. Moisture will have a hard time moving into the state, but rain chances will continue for the northwestern quarter. The rest of the state will stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

TROPICS: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, we’re not expecting any tropical cyclone formation over the next week.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.