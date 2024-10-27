State Sen. Kirk Hatcher awards $50K grant to Alabama State University’s Theatre, National Center

Col. (ret.) Gregory Clark, center, vice president for institutional advancement at Alabama State University, presents a check from state Sen. Kirk Hatcher to Dean Janice Franklin, left, of the National Center for the Study of Civil Rights and African American Culture, and Dean Wendy Coleman of the ASU College of Visual and Performing Arts. (David Campbell / ASU)

State Sen. Kirk Hatcher awarded a $50,000 community service grant to Alabama State University‘s College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) and the National Center for the Study of Civil Rights and African American Culture. The $50,000 was divided between the two programs, with $30,000 being awarded to the CVPA and $20,000 to the National Center.

Hatcher expressed his appreciation for all that ASU does in its CommUniversity efforts, which emphasize the university giving back to the community.

“It is an honor to be able to contribute to Alabama State University and to two of the university’s dynamic programs. The continuous impact that the university makes to the community is wonderful,” Hatcher stated.

Hatcher had the grant checks presented by ASU’s Col. (ret.) Gregory Clark, vice president for institutional advancement and executive director of ASU’s Foundation, in a ceremony at the ASU Alumni House to CVPA Dean Wendy Coleman and to National Center Dean Janice Franklin.

Coleman said the $30,000 grant to CVPA will support activities within the ASU Theatre and its many summer camps, which assist youth involvement in the visual arts.

“We can’t find the words to express our gratitude to Senator Hatcher for this important award, which helps students,” Coleman said. “This is yet another demonstration of the support that we have received from him over the years that has been instrumental in the success of our students.”

Franklin said the National Center’s $20,000 grant will help in many ways, especially in terms of voting rights.

“Senator Hatcher does outstanding work for the citizens of Alabama and at ASU, and he has greatly aided our efforts at the National Center and at the Levi Watkins Learning Center for quite a while,” Franklin stated. “He is a great resource and help to us in many ways, especially in helping establish many things that have to do with African American culture, which includes our Voting Rights Research and Repository Project that encourages citizens to vote in elections.”