James Spann: A few showers are possible in Alabama late in the week; afternoons stay warm

ANOTHER DRY AFTERNOON: Morning clouds have given way to afternoon sunshine across Alabama; temperatures are mostly in the 70s. Tonight will be fair and pleasant with a low between 56 and 62 degrees.

The pattern remains dry for most of the state this week, but there are a few exceptions. We will mention a chance of isolated showers across the southwest corner of the state Wednesday and Thursday (mainly Mobile and Baldwin counties), but amounts should be very light. Some rain is likely across the northwest quarter of Alabama Thursday night and Friday ahead of a front; places like Muscle Shoals could see around one-half inch. Amounts will be lighter to the south and east, and areas southeast of Birmingham will most likely stay dry.

Highs this week will be close to 80 degrees, almost 10 degrees above average for the end of October. Lows will be between 58 and 64 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: For now, the weekend looks dry with warm afternoons and pleasant nights; highs will stay around 80, with lows not too far from 60.

There is some hope for rain around Nov. 6-7.

TROPICS: A broad area of low pressure is likely to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days. Gradual development is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend while the system begins to drift northward or northeastward toward the central Caribbean Sea.

The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a 40% chance of development over the next seven days. If anything does form, most likely it will ultimately move northeast, remaining south and east of the contiguous U.S.

ON THIS DATE IN 1999: A super typhoon known as Cyclone 05B reached the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane. This storm is the strongest tropical cyclone ever recorded in the north Indian Ocean. Cyclone 05B hit the Indian state of Odisha near the city of Bhubaneswar Oct. 29. An estimated 10,000 people died from this cyclone, and 1.67 million were left homeless.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.