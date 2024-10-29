James Spann: Afternoons stay warm; rain for northwest Alabama Thursday night, Friday

DRY DAYS: For Birmingham and a decent part of Alabama, today will be the 31st consecutive day with no rain as the long dry spell continues. With a good supply of sunshine, we project a high between 77 and 82 degrees this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on Oct. 29 is 71.

Wednesday will be another dry day, although a few isolated showers could pop up over the southwest corner of the state as moisture levels begin to rise.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: A surface front will bring the chance of showers to northwest Alabama Thursday night and Friday. The best chance of getting measurable rain will be in areas north and west of Birmingham; about one-half inch is expected around the Shoals. Unfortunately, from Birmingham south and east showers will be almost impossible to find. The high will be in the low 80s Thursday, followed by upper 70s Friday.

THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: Dry weather is the story for the weekend and much of next week. Global models are not consistent concerning any chance of rain next week; the latest runs have backed off on the idea of some wet weather at midweek.

TROPICS: A broad area of low pressure is likely to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days. Gradual development is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend while the system begins to drift northward or northeastward toward the central Caribbean Sea.

The National Hurricane Center gives this a 40% chance of development over the next seven days; global models are not especially bullish on any development for now. If anything happens to form, the upper air pattern suggests it will stay east of the Gulf of Mexico and Florida.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out over the northern third of Alabama, but most stadiums will be dry with temperatures falling through the 70s, reaching the 60s by the four quarter.

Jacksonville State will take on Liberty Wednesday (6 p.m. CT kickoff) in Lynchburg; the sky will be clear with temperatures falling into the 60s.

Saturday, Auburn hosts Vanderbilt at Jordan-Hare Stadium (11:45 a.m. kickoff). Expect a good supply of sunshine with temperatures rising from near 78 at kickoff into the low 80s by the second half.

UAB will host Tulsa at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham (1:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly sunny with temperatures hovering around 80 degrees during the game.

Troy will host Coastal Carolina (3 p.m. kickoff); it will be a sunny Saturday with temperatures falling from near 82 at kickoff into the 70s by the fourth quarter.

ON THIS DATE IN 1948: A historic smog event occurred in the town of Donora, Pennsylvania. The smog killed 20 people and sickened 7,000 more.

