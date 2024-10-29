James Spann: Alabama afternoons stay warm, with spotty showers possible Wednesday

STILL DRY: There’s nothing on radar this afternoon; the sky is partly to mostly sunny across Alabama with temperatures around the 80-degree mark. For Birmingham and a decent part of Alabama, today is the 31st consecutive day with no rain as the long dry spell continues. Tonight will be fair with a low between 55 and 62 degrees.

Moisture levels will rise a bit Wednesday, and some of the high-resolution models suggest there could be a few small, brief, isolated showers across Alabama. But odds of any one spot seeing rain are only 10-15%. Otherwise, Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high in the low 80s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: A surface front will bring the chance of showers to northwest Alabama Thursday night and Friday. The best chance of getting measurable rain will be north and west of Birmingham; about one-half inch is expected around the Shoals. Unfortunately, from Birmingham south and east, showers will be almost impossible to find. The high will be in the low 80s Thursday, followed by upper 70s Friday.

THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: Dry weather is the story for the weekend and much of next week. Global models are inconsistent concerning any chance of rain; the latest runs have backed off on the idea of some wet weather at midweek.

TROPICS: A broad area of low pressure is likely to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a couple of days. Gradual development is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend while the system begins to drift northward or northeastward toward the central Caribbean Sea.

The National Hurricane Center continues to give this a 40% chance of development over the next seven days; global models are not especially bullish on any development for now.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out over the northern third of Alabama, but most stadiums will be dry with temperatures falling through the 70s, reaching the 60s by the four quarter.

Jacksonville State will take on Liberty Wednesday (6 p.m. CT kickoff) in Lynchburg; the sky will be clear with temperatures falling into the 60s.

Saturday, Auburn hosts Vanderbilt at Jordan-Hare Stadium (11:45 a.m. kickoff). Expect a good supply of sunshine with temperatures rising from near 78 at kickoff into the low 80s by the second half.

UAB will host Tulsa at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham (1:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly sunny with temperatures hovering around 80 degrees during the game.

Troy will host Coastal Carolina (3 p.m. kickoff); it will be a sunny Saturday with temperatures falling from near 82 at kickoff into the 70s by the fourth quarter.

ON THIS DATE IN 1948: A historic smog event occurred in the town of Donora, Pennsylvania. The smog killed 20 people and sickened 7,000 more.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.