Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: Nimbus Aerospace

Company name: Nimbus Aerospace Co.

Company hometown: Seattle.

Leadership team: Adrian Groos, CEO; Akim Niyonzima, chief technology officer; Will Christison-Williamson, chief operating officer.

Alabama News Center: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Adrian Groos: Our goal is to decarbonize private air travel through electrification.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Groos: All three of us are environmentalists and airplane lovers, but conventionally powered aircraft contribute an enormous amount of carbon emissions, with private jets being the single most polluting form of transportation available. This tugged at our moral compass and drove us to start Nimbus.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Groos: Our belief as founders is that we should do things to create luck and maximize our chances of success. Joining a world-class accelerator such as Techstars provides us with the right mentorship, a robust network and access to funding. Combined, this gives us an advantage that places us on a positive trajectory.

ANC: What is the first thing you’d like potential investors to understand about your company?

Groos: The private jet market is huge, and it continues to grow. Yet some can afford a private jet but do not have one for one of two reasons: 1) the maintenance cost, and 2) the environmental impact. Electric aircraft alleviate both of these pain points. We feel that the advent of electric aircraft will bring new jet owners into the market.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by taking part in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Groos: We want to create new lifelong connections with our classmates and mentors. We also want to fully take advantage of this unique opportunity to make sure that we are set up for growth and are equipped with the right resources to take Nimbus to the next level.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Groos: We have only been here for a few days, but so far, we have loved Birmingham. Everyone we have met has been very welcoming. We look forward to learning more about Birmingham and making it feel like a second home.

Contact: https://www.nimbusaerospace.com/

