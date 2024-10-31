Can’t Miss Alabama: Celebrate Halloween, Moss Rock and a harvest of festivals

Halloween festivities

Here are some festive attractions taking place across the state:

The Great Pumpkin Patch in Hayden. (contributed) Parade of Pumpkins in Prattville. (contributed) Halloween at OWA in Foley. (contributed)

Vulcan’s Spooktacular, Vulcan Park and Museum in Birmingham. (contributed) Warehouse 31 in Pelham. (contributed)

Christmas Village Festival

Save the date for the Christmas Village Festival Nov. 6-10 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. This longtime traditional family favorite will welcome thousands of shoppers from across the country. The festival will feature a variety of gifts and gadgets, including accessories, apparel, art, beauty/health/body products, books, food and wine, holiday and home décor, jewelry and toys. Santa will be on hand to hear holiday wishes for all the nice or naughty boys and girls.

Moss Rock Festival

Grab friends and family for Alabama’s premier fall festival as it celebrates its 19th year. The Moss Rock Festival (MRF) eco-creative weekend will explore themes of nature, smart living, and art and design. The festival is putting a nature spotlight on Alabama waterways, watersheds and the diverse life and ecosystems they help support and sustain with programming, workshops and exhibitions. Enjoy sweetery booths, a beer garden, food trucks, live music and WonderKid Studios. Purchase tickets for MRF here and tickets for the beer garden here. This year, the festival has moved to a new location at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. The festivities will take place Nov. 2-3 directly in front of the baseball stadium in the newly renovated upper lot.

Browse the Moss Rock Festival for artists, makers and designers at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex Nov. 2-3. (contributed)

Día de los Muertos Número 22

Join Bare Hands Inc. in honoring life and remembering the dead at Día de los Muertos Número 22 Saturday, Nov. 2, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark in Birmingham. The festival is one of the most intricate and vibrant celebrations in the Southeast. The evening will be filled with large-scale art installations, music and dance performances, costumes, a parade procession featuring puppets and homemade memorial altars among a diverse selection of food trucks.

Día de los Muertos Número 22 (Day of the Dead) is a joyful way to remember departed loved ones and celebrate life. (contributed)

Dothan’s National Peanut Festival

The National Peanut Festival will honor peanut farmers and celebrate the harvest season Nov. 1-10. The festival features a demolition derby, parade, car and truck show, livestock events, concerts, pageants, contests and fireworks. Click here for the full event schedule. The festival is at 5622 U.S. Highway 231 South in Dothan.

Honor peanut farmers and celebrate the harvest at the National Peanut Festival Nov. 1-10 in Dothan. (National Peanut Festival)

Mobile’s Alabama Pecan Festival

Have a weekend of fun at the Alabama Pecan Festival with live music, crafts, vendors, food and games, inflatables, animals, antique vehicles, model railroad and, of course, pecans. Admission and parking are free. For more details, email alabamapecanfestival@gmail.com. The festival is Nov. 1-3 at 5055 Carol Plantation Road.

There is something for everyone at Mobile's Alabama Pecan Festival Nov. 1-3. (contributed)

Renew Our Rivers cleanups

The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at Lake Martin (Tallapoosa River-Lake Wedowee) will take place Nov. 1-2. Cleanup supplies will be provided. For information, call Jodie McGirt at 334-202-1730 or complete the contact form at lmra.info/contact-us. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000. Since its start, more than 131,000 volunteers have removed more than 8,300 tons of trash and debris from rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.