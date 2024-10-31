Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: Soraytec

Company name: Soraytec.

Company hometown: Skien, Telemark County, Norway.

Leadership team: Co-founders Benedikt Pilscheur, CEO; Harut Sargsyan, chief technology officer; Armen Sargsyan, head of technology management.

Alabama News Center: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Benedikt Pilscheur: Soraytec designs and manufactures disruptive real-time sensors for electricity distribution networks. It is the first electrocardiogram for electricity networks and helps distribution service operators accurately assess the health of the network and take timely action so that the lights will stay on for their customers.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Pilscheur: The idea came when Harut was developing smart meters for multiunit residential buildings. He realized the poor state of the distribution grid in Armenia and decided to do something about it. Our vision is to provide the backbone structure for fully self-healing and optimizing distribution networks of the future.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Pilscheur: We are in a very important niche market that caters almost exclusively to distribution service operators. The industrial partner, Alabama Power Company (APC), and the opportunity to demonstrate our solution and enter the U.S. market together with Techstars and APC was a chance we could not let pass us.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you’d like potential investors to understand about your company?

Pilscheur: The hardware we build is a paradigm shift in how networks are monitored and is the foundation for the next generation of fully automated distribution networks.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by taking part in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Pilscheur: The overarching target is to fine-tune the design of our product for the U.S. market and to demonstrate it in a live environment as a precursor for commercial rollouts.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Pilscheur: A surprise, but a pleasant one. It is much nicer than I imagined, and I love the people.

Contact: https://www.soraytec.com/; info@soraytec.com; https://www.linkedin.com/company/soraytec.

Alabama News Center is posting profiles on Tuesdays and Thursdays of companies in the 2024 Class of startups taking part in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator. Read about Edenic Energy, REN3for, Reverse Energy Solutions, Mayahueltec, TMA, dodda.ai and Nimbus Aerospace.