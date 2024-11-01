Alabama Small Town Travel: Explore Demopolis and Moundville

The places to explore and enjoy in Demopolis and Moundville include, clockwise from left, Gaineswood, Moundville Archaeological Park and Foscue Creek Park. (Amber Sutton)

Alabama is home to many small towns filled with rich history, scenic spaces and plenty of charm, but many of these places get overlooked, including the towns of Demopolis and Moundville. With just a short drive between them, Moundville and Demopolis are perfect towns to spend a relaxing day or weekend exploring, no matter your interests. Both are home to museums, eateries and shops that are one-of-a-kind, and both have parks with picturesque water views where you can spend some time or even stay overnight, taking in the state’s natural beauty.

With that in mind, here’s a look at just a few of the ways you can spend your time in the quaint towns of Demopolis and Moundville.

To get started, a visit to some of the museums open to tours throughout the week is one way to get to know the area. With a variety of displays, the Marengo County History and Archives Museum, housed in the historic Rosenbush building in downtown Demopolis, explores the diverse culture and roots of the people who have helped the county thrive. Plus, the museum hosts special events throughout the year.

Gaineswood, built in the 1840s in Demopolis, is a national historic landmark. (Amber Sutton) Bluff Hall in Demopolis was built in 1832. (Amber Sutton)

In addition, several historic homes now serve as museums in Demopolis. Bluff Hall, owned and operated by the Marengo Historical Society, was built in 1832 and displays an extensive textile and clothing collection as well as paintings and other antiques dating back centuries. You should also tour Gaineswood, a Greek revival house constructed beginning in 1843 and now a national historic landmark. While there, visitors can view domed ceilings, elaborate plasterwork and original family furnishings, and stroll around the gardens and grounds.

SVH Bistro serves everything from seafood gumbo to catfish tacos and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches. (Amber Sutton) Downtown Demopolis is a fun place to explore, shop and eat. (Amber Sutton)

While in charming downtown Demopolis, be sure to spend some time at the businesses, including The Mustard Seed, which doubles as a gift shop with plenty of one-of-a-kind finds and an ice cream parlor. Also check out The Social Butterfly Marketplace, which offers a variety of antiques, artwork, jewelry, clothing and locally made goods. After all that shopping, you can grab lunch and a glass of your favorite wine at SVH Bistro, which serves everything from seafood gumbo to catfish tacos and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches.

Other noteworthy eateries in Demopolis include River City Soul, which serves its own take on classic soul food dishes like fried pork chops and barbecued ribs. The restaurant serves meat-and-three style during lunch and has a full menu of steaks, seafood and decadent desserts during dinner. There’s also The Red Barn, which offers a wide selection of seafood fare, including grilled salmon and fried oysters, as well as freshwater fish, steaks and sandwiches. Just be sure to save some room for the blackberry cobbler.

After dinner on the weekends, you can catch a screening at one of two Demopolis venues, the Warhouse Performing Arts Center and the Warhouse Drive-In. The center is a luxury theater that plays everything from classic and recently released movies to popular events like football games and holiday specials. Meanwhile, the Warehouse Drive-In offers the full experience of catching a flick from the front seat of your car. Regardless of which option you pick, both have full concession stands offering popcorn, cinnamon skillet buns and nachos with cheese for those snack cravings.

If you enjoy spending time in the great outdoors, Foscue Creek Park is a scenic spot in Demopolis perfect for camping, fishing and other activities. Found along the forested shore of Demopolis Lake, the largest lake on the Black Warrior-Tombigbee Waterway, the park is open to the public for day use as well as camping. It offers nature trails great for birdwatching, a boat ramp, a playground and pavilions for group picnics. There are also overnight camping sites, all equipped with electric and water hookups as well as picnic tables and grilled fire rings.

In Moundville, there’s another area that’s ideal for spending quality time outdoors: the Payne Lake Recreation Area of the Talladega National Forest. The park offers a serene place to fish, picnic and camp with more than two dozen developed camp sites along the shoreline of the 110-acre lake. There’s a beach area for swimming and plenty of birdwatching opportunities.

Moundville Archaeological Park is home to 29 Native American mounds created about 800 years ago. (Amber Sutton) Jones Archaeological Museum in Moundville houses more than 200 artifacts. (Amber Sutton)

While in Moundville, be sure to visit the University of Alabama’s Moundville Archaeological Park, one of the nation’s premier Native American heritage sites. The park preserves 29 flat-topped earthen mounds constructed 800 years ago by Mississippian people. In addition, the 326-acre park is home to the Jones Archaeological Museum, which houses more than 200 artifacts in its state-of-the-art, immersive exhibit, “Lost Realm of the Black Warrior.” You can also explore its half-mile nature trail, enjoy gorgeous views of the Black Warrior River and camp on the park’s grounds.

If you find yourself feeling hungry while in Moundville, drop in at Big Mike’s Steakhouse, an Alabama chain that has something for everyone. The hardest part of the meal will be deciding what to order, with a menu of signature appetizers like the Wildcat shrimp, made-from-scratch gumbos, burgers, seafood, homemade cakes and a variety of steaks, including a 24-ounce ribeye known as “The Big Mike” that can come smothered in herb butter, caramelized onion and sauteed mushrooms.