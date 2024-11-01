James Spann: Mostly dry weekend ahead for Alabama; some rain possible next week

RADAR CHECK: Most of the showers have dissipated across Alabama this afternoon; the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s over the northern half of the state. We are seeing low to mid 80s across the southern counties. Expect slow clearing tonight with a low in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The weekend will feature partly sunny, warm days and fair, pleasant nights. We will mention some risk of isolated showers over the southwest corner of the state Sunday, but most places will be dry. Highs will be near or just over 80 degrees; lows will be in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Most of Alabama will stay dry Monday and Tuesday; we will mention some risk of showers over the latter half of the week as moisture levels rise. Models are not in good agreement concerning the amount of rain at this point.

TROPICS: A broad area of low pressure is likely to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next day or so. Gradual development is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week while the system drifts generally northward or northwestward over the central or western Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, locally heavy rains are possible over portions of the adjacent land areas of the western Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a 70% chance of becoming a depression or storm over the next seven days; global models continue to show just a broad, weak tropical low drifting through the southern Gulf of Mexico with no threat to the U.S. coast.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tonight, most stadiums across Alabama will be dry with temperatures falling into the 60s.

Saturday, Auburn hosts Vanderbilt at Jordan-Hare Stadium (11:45 a.m. kickoff). Expect a good supply of sunshine with temperatures rising from near 78 at kickoff into the low 80s by the second half.

UAB will host Tulsa at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham (1:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures hovering around 80 degrees during the game.

Troy will host Coastal Carolina (3 p.m. kickoff); it will be mostly sunny with temperatures falling from near 82 at kickoff into the 70s by the fourth quarter.

TIME CHANGE: We go back on standard time this weekend; the sun will set Sunday in Birmingham at 4:52 p.m.

ON THIS DATE IN 2014: Up to 6 inches of snow fell in Gilbert, South Carolina.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.