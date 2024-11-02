Recipe: One-Skillet Sesame Chicken & Broccoli
As a full-time working wife and mommy of two boys, my free time is scarce these days. I pride myself on providing healthy and wholesome meals for my family, but I can honestly say that sometimes it’s a struggle. There have been days when I’ve popped a few pizza rolls in the microwave and called it dinner. Hey, I’m human.
Instead of resorting to those microwavable meals that don’t have much nutritive value, I decided to come up with a few “go-to” recipes that don’t require a lot of time to prepare and contain much healthier ingredients. One of my faves is this One-Skillet Sesame Chicken & Broccoli. When preparing this meal, this 15-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast-Iron Skillet is my favorite skillet to use. I am fairly rough on cookware, but this skillet has managed to last through it all.
One-Skillet Sesame Chicken & Broccoli
Serves: 8
Ingredients
- 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast cut into pieces
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 12 ounces broccoli florets
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 onion, sliced
- ¼ cup green onion, chopped
- ¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Optional: 2 tablespoons sesame seeds and extra green onions to sprinkle on top
Instructions
- Heat oil in a large skillet on medium heat.
- Add garlic, onion and green onions. Sauté for about 5 minutes.
- Add chicken and season with paprika, Creole seasoning and red pepper flakes.
- Cook for approximately 10 minutes and add broccoli and soy sauce.
- Cook for an additional 10-15 minutes, until chicken is completely cooked throughout.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- If desired, sprinkle sesame seeds and additional green onions on top and serve. Enjoy.
Recipe notes
Nutritional information per serving: calories 172, fat 6 grams, carbohydrates 5 grams, protein 25 grams, sodium 655 milligrams.
Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.