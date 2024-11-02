Recipe: One-Skillet Sesame Chicken & Broccoli

Don’t have a lot of time to spend on cooking a delicious and healthy meal? One-Skillet Sesame Chicken & Broccoli will take less than 30 minutes to prepare, and it’s also great for meal prepping. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

As a full-time working wife and mommy of two boys, my free time is scarce these days. I pride myself on providing healthy and wholesome meals for my family, but I can honestly say that sometimes it’s a struggle. There have been days when I’ve popped a few pizza rolls in the microwave and called it dinner. Hey, I’m human.

Instead of resorting to those microwavable meals that don’t have much nutritive value, I decided to come up with a few “go-to” recipes that don’t require a lot of time to prepare and contain much healthier ingredients. One of my faves is this One-Skillet Sesame Chicken & Broccoli. When preparing this meal, this 15-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast-Iron Skillet is my favorite skillet to use. I am fairly rough on cookware, but this skillet has managed to last through it all.

One-Skillet Sesame Chicken & Broccoli

Click here for a printable version.

Serves: 8

Ingredients

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast cut into pieces

1 tablespoon olive oil

12 ounces broccoli florets

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, sliced

¼ cup green onion, chopped

¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon Creole seasoning

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: 2 tablespoons sesame seeds and extra green onions to sprinkle on top

Instructions

Heat oil in a large skillet on medium heat. Add garlic, onion and green onions. Sauté for about 5 minutes. Add chicken and season with paprika, Creole seasoning and red pepper flakes. Cook for approximately 10 minutes and add broccoli and soy sauce. Cook for an additional 10-15 minutes, until chicken is completely cooked throughout. Season with salt and pepper to taste. If desired, sprinkle sesame seeds and additional green onions on top and serve. Enjoy.

Recipe notes

Nutritional information per serving: calories 172, fat 6 grams, carbohydrates 5 grams, protein 25 grams, sodium 655 milligrams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.