Sierra Pacific marks opening of new manufacturing facility in Phenix City, Alabama

Sierra Pacific is opening a manufacturing facility in Phenix City that will employ 300 people in 2025. (Hal Yeager / Governor’s Office)

Gov. Kay Ivey joined executives from Sierra Pacific Industries and local officials in Phenix City to celebrate the official opening of the company’s new manufacturing campus, which will bring 300 jobs to the Russell County community.

The $60 million investment in Sierra Pacific Windows, the company’s division focused on high-end window and door products, represents a major growth initiative for the California-based firm.

The 610,000-square-foot facility will significantly expand Sierra Pacific’s manufacturing capacity, enabling the company to meet rising demand for its premium products used in both residential and commercial projects.

Strategically positioned near key transportation corridors, the Phenix City facility will serve as a crucial hub for the company’s operations in the Southeast, enhancing its ability to deliver products to a broad customer base across the region.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Ivey highlighted the importance of this project to both the local community and Alabama’s economy as a whole.

“Sierra Pacific’s decision to expand here is a vote of confidence in Alabama’s economy and in our people. Their investment not only strengthens Phenix City but also continues to build Alabama’s reputation as a premier place for business and innovation,” Ivey said.

“Sierra Pacific is opening new doors of opportunity for so many in this community, and I couldn’t be more excited about what the future holds,” she said.

The Alabama facility, first announced in May 2023, joins Sierra Pacific’s existing operations in California and Wisconsin, bringing the company’s total manufacturing space for its windows division to more than 2 million square feet.

During the ceremony, Sierra Pacific Industries CEO Mark Emmerson said the Phenix City facility — previously “an old, worn-out textile mill” — will become the “flagship of our windows division.”

“We’re very excited to be here. We love Alabama,” Emmerson said. “This is a significant milestone for Sierra Pacific, for the Phenix City community and also for the state of Alabama. I’m so proud of our team. What they’ve done with this facility is incredible.”

He said the facility has 43 workers, with the headcount expected to grow to 100 by mid-2026. It will reach 300 workers in 2026 and could go as high as 500 in the next few years, Emmerson said.

Brenda Tuck, rural development manager at the Alabama Department of Commerce, emphasized the broader significance of the project for Alabama’s rural economic development efforts.

“Sierra Pacific’s decision to establish its new manufacturing operations in Phenix City is a powerful win for the region and a testament to the potential of Alabama’s rural communities,” Tuck said. “This project demonstrates how world-class companies can thrive in rural Alabama, and it underscores our ongoing commitment to supporting their growth.

“We look forward to the lasting impact this investment will have on the local workforce and economy,” she said.

This story previously appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website. WVTM News Leader 9 contributed to this report.