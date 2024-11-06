Alabama Talent Solutions to host Veterans Career Fair alongside Birmingham parade

Companies from across the state of Alabama will take part in a Veterans Career Fair on Monday for Veterans Day, hosted by Alabama Talent Solutions. Taking place in Birmingham in conjunction with the 2024 National Veterans Day Parade, the event invites veterans and their family members to bring resumes to learn about different careers and engage with employers.

The career fair will be held at City Walk at the corner of 19th Street North and 9th Avenue North. The event will run from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and will take place regardless of rain or shine.

A variety of companies from a wide range of industries will be represented at the Veterans Career Fair. Companies attending include Alabama Power, Altec, BlueCross BlueShield, Dunn Construction, Dunn Building Co., Honda, KAMTEK, IMAQ/Walden Security, Penske, Montgomery Transport and many others.

“We are deeply committed to hiring veterans, recognizing the unparalleled skills, dedication and leadership they bring to our team,” said Jerry Grissom, vice president of Labor Relations and Workforce Development at Alabama Power. “Their service to our country exemplifies the values we uphold, and we are honored to provide opportunities that allow them to continue making a positive impact. Veterans are integral to our success, and we are proud to participate in this event and support their opportunity for a fulfilling career within our organization.”

The Alabama Experience (ALEX) mobile trailer, which is the state’s first mobile workforce expo, will be there. A state-of-the-art experience that connects career seekers to employment opportunities, ALEX also helps job seekers understand and obtain necessary training and skills for opportunities as well as financial aid resources for education and training.

This is Birmingham’s 77th year to host the nation’s longest-running Veterans Day Parade. The parade route follows along 18th St. N before cutting down 4th Avenue North. After a couple of more turns through downtown, the parade finishes its route outside the Legacy Arena on 19th Street North. The parade starts at 11 a.m. and finishes by 4:30 p.m.

To learn more about ALEX, click here. For more information about the 2024 National Veterans Day Parade, click here.