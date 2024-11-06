Dr. Ann says you should say YES to sardines, one of the most underrated superfoods

Today, I want to strongly encourage you to say YES to sardines! In my view, they are one of the most underutilized superfoods out there.

Why are these little fish such a big deal? Let me tell you.

Packed with omega-3 fats

Sardines are swimming in those very hard-to-come-by, oh-so-precious long-chain omega-3 fats. A modest 3-ounce portion of sardines offers a whopping 1,800 mg of omega-3s. That’s about the same amount the average American gets over three or four days. Talk about nutrient density.

Rich in vitamin D

Sardines are one of the few foods that pack a solid dose of vitamin D — just 3 ounces will give you half of your daily recommended intake. This makes them a fantastic food to support your overall bone health and immune function.

A great source of calcium

Concerned about calcium? Sardines have you covered. That same 3-ounce portion provides about 15% of your daily calcium needs — perfect for keeping your bones strong and healthy.

Why sardines are a nutrient powerhouse

These little fish deliver three essential nutrients — omega-3 fats, vitamin D and calcium — that many Americans are often lacking. In fact, deficiencies in these nutrients are a major concern in the United States, making sardines a win-win-win for your health.

Clean and sustainable

For some healthy icing on the cake, sardines are incredibly clean, being low in toxins and mercury. Plus, they’re one of the most sustainable wild-caught fish you can eat.

How to enjoy sardines

Wondering how to incorporate sardines into your meals? My favorite way to enjoy them is on a healthy cracker with a bit of Dijon mustard — delicious as a snack or part of lunch.

Point being — do them, do them, do them. Sardines are a nutritional powerhouse that deserves a spot on your plate.

Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness and has a knack for breaking down the science of healthy eating and living into simple and easily digestible messages. She has been featured on “Dr. Oz,” “Oprah and Friends,” WebMD and U.S. News & World Report. Alabama News Center is publishing advice from Dr. Ann.