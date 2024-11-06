James Spann: Scattered showers for Alabama through the weekend with warm afternoons

RADAR CHECK: We have scattered showers and thunderstorms across much of Alabama this afternoon; otherwise, we have more clouds than sun with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 70s. We will maintain the chance of a few showers tonight with a mostly cloudy sky.

The overall pattern won’t change much through the weekend. There will be some risk of showers daily through Sunday, but rain distribution will be uneven. A rumble of thunder is possible at times. Average rain amounts from today through the weekend will be around 1 inch, but the range will be from a quarter inch to 2 inches. This won’t break the drought, but it is a start. Temperatures will remain above average, with highs between 77 and 82 degrees; lows will be in the 60s.

The tropical system in the Gulf will stay well to the south and won’t affect Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: The weather trends drier as the upper ridge rebuilds, with just a few isolated showers Monday and Tuesday; the rest of the week will be rain-free with highs in the 70s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Rafael, with sustained winds of 115 mph, is making landfall in western Cuba this afternoon. It is moving northwest at 13 mph, and the system will emerge into the Gulf of Mexico tonight.

The National Hurricane Center track has been adjusted southward again, keeping it well south of the U.S. central Gulf Coast. Rafael will encounter strong winds aloft, dry air and cooler sea-surface temperatures by Sunday, which should induce rapid weakening, and there is a good chance it will be sheared apart in the Gulf by Monday.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: A few scattered showers are possible for the high school football playoff games across Alabama Friday night, but nothing heavy or widespread. The sky will be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling through the 70s.

On Saturday, UAB will host UConn at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham (1:30 p.m. kickoff); expect a mix of sun and clouds with a passing shower possible during the game. Temperatures will hover between 78 and 81 degrees.

Alabama will be in Baton Rouge to take on LSU (6:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be cloudy with a few periods of rain possible during the game; temperatures will fall slowly through the 70s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1885: A strong, violent tornado moved through Dallas County, passing just west of Selma. Thirteen people were killed, and more than 400 others were injured.

ON THIS DATE IN 1977: Several possible causes led to the collapse of the Kelly Barnes Dam in Georgia. The failure allowed a 40-acre lake to flood Toccoa Falls College, killing 39 people and injuring 60 more.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.