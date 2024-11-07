Can’t Miss Alabama: Kick off the weekend with Veterans Day celebrations, entertainment

Give honor to all who have served in our nation’s armed forces Nov. 11 at the annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Birmingham. (National Veterans Day)

National Veterans Day Parade

The nation’s oldest Veterans Day parade will be held Monday, Nov. 11, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The 77th National Veterans Day Parade will take place on the streets of downtown Birmingham. Follow this link for the parade route and follow on Facebook.

Here are other places and events around the state which commemorate Veterans Day:

Birmingham

Huntsville

Tuscaloosa

Nov. 11: Veterans Day Ceremony, 10 a.m., 1701 McFarland Blvd. East.

Nov. 11: Veterans Day Program, 10 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park.

Montgomery

Auburn

Mobile

Beethoven and Blue Jeans

Dress down, relax and enjoy classical music at the Mobile Symphony Orchestra’s annual Beethoven and Blue Jeans Nov. 9-10 at the Saenger Theatre. This year’s casual concert offers triple the fun. Beethoven’s Triple Concerto features violinist Benjamin Baker, cellist James Baik and pianist Chaeyoung Park. Haydn’s “Surprise” Symphony and Montgomery’s Starburst will also be included. Buy tickets at mobilesymphony.org, by phone at 251-432-2010 or at the symphony box office. Alabama Power is among the event’s supporters.

Fairhope Film Festival

Thousands of film lovers will view independent cinema and newly released films Nov. 7-10 at the annual Fairhope Film Festival. The festival offers world-class, award-winning films and free panels with visiting dignitaries from the film industry. The festival was created to bring the best in cinematic culture to the region, to introduce the area as a viable location for the film industry and to encourage Alabama filmmakers. Click here for festival highlights.

Sporting events

Cheer on your favorite team:

The Birmingham Bulls ice hockey team will square off against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at the Pelham Civic Complex at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Click here for tickets.

for tickets. The Birmingham Squadron will battle the Mexico City Capitanes at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Click here for tickets.

The Birmingham Bulls will face the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Nov. 8 at the Pelham Civic Complex. (contributed) The Birmingham Squadron will battle the Mexico City Capitanes Nov. 9 at the BJCC. (contributed)

National Peanut Festival

Dothan’s National Peanut Festival celebration is underway through Sunday, Nov. 10. The festival features a demolition derby, parade, car and truck show, livestock events, concerts, pageants, contests and fireworks. Click here for the full event schedule. The festival is at 5622 U.S. Highway 231 South in Dothan.

Christmas Village Festival

The Christmas Village Festival is underway through Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. This longtime traditional family favorite will welcome thousands of shoppers from across the country. The festival features a variety of gifts and gadgets, including accessories, apparel, art, beauty/health/body products, books, food and wine, holiday and home décor, jewelry and toys. Santa will be on hand to hear holiday wishes from all the boys and girls.

UAB Department of Music events

UAB’s music program includes:

Nov. 11: Percussion Ensemble, 7 p.m. – UAB’s Percussion Ensemble will perform classic works, recent compositions and modern arrangements using a variety of percussive instruments. Admission is free.

Nov. 12: Jazz Ensemble Concert, 7 p.m. – UAB’s Jazz Ensemble will perform big band music from classic gems to modern masterpieces. Admission is free.

For upcoming shows and tickets, visit the website.

Springville Arts & Crafts Festival

Springville is known for good food and entertainment at its annual festival Nov. 8-10. Festivalgoers will see pioneer demonstrations, blacksmithing, wood carving, wood stove cooking, quilting, whiskey making and original cabins as built by the early settlers. Activities for the entire family include live entertainment and children’s activities. Homestead Hollow is at 1161 Murphrees Valley Road.