Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: Plug Zen

Q Johnson is the founder of the Detroit-based startup Plug Zen. (contributed)

Company name: Plug Zen.

Company hometown: Detroit.

Leadership team: Q Johnson, founder.

Alabama News Center: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Q Johnson: Increase access to EV charging for everyone, everywhere. “Putting the EV in Everybody.”

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Johnson: I see electric vehicles as an economic and environmental opportunity as well as an imperative. I want to help the planet transition from fossil fuels.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Johnson: The ecosystem and the support network that I’ve been seeing over the past few years. I want to be a part of it.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you’d like potential investors to understand about your company?

Johnson: We are here for the long haul. It won’t be a quick win, but it will be a substantial win economically and environmentally.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by taking part in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Johnson: I would like to build my support network and circle of influence.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Johnson: Absolutely gorgeous!

Contact: https://plugzen.us; https://www.linkedin.com/company/plug-zen;

