Tuskegee University to debut new LED lighting at Abbott Stadium tonight, kicking off 100th homecoming weekend

Tuskegee University trustees, faculty, alums, students and fans will mark a milestone tonight by celebrating the installation of new LED lights at Abbott Stadium.

The celebration will include a light show, synced to music, that will kick off the centennial homecoming weekend for the Golden Tigers.

Athletic Director Reginald Ruffin thanked Alabama Power for installing the lights and training staff on how to operate them.

“This is more than lighting up a field. These lights will help Tuskegee’s student athletes prep for football, baseball and softball,” Ruffin said. “And it positions our teams to host playoff games on campus along with championships!”

Ralph Williams Jr., vice president of Alabama Power’s Birmingham Division and director of the company’s HBCU engagement, said these wins don’t come by accident. Alabama Power’s engagement strategy is intentional about creating opportunities for all of the company’s business units to support HBCUs, he said.

Not only did Alabama Power’s Energy Services department install the stadium lights but also completed mechanical upgrades to four Emory dorms, lighting upgrades to the Kresge Center and is conducting an ongoing evaluation of other facilities across the campus.

“Alabama Power’s partnership with HBCUs often comes in the form of scholarships, mentoring, internships and jobs for students,” Williams said. “But, because HBCUs haven’t always been supported at the proper level, there are opportunities to help provide infrastructure upgrades, and we are excited about all the ways this one project will pay dividends for Tuskegee University.”

Abbott Stadium, which holds 10,000 spectators, opened in 1925 and will host the university’s 100th homecoming game this weekend against Miles College. The stadium is named for former Tuskegee Tigers head football coach Cleveland L. Abbott.

Following a brief program that begins at 6 p.m. tonight, the stadium lights will be turned on for public viewing for the first time. Homecoming kickoff is at 1 p.m. Saturday and, depending on the flow of play, it could be the first game to finish under the new lights.

“Lights on the field mean more than night games; it enhances our students’ Tuskegee Experience as we continue to upgrade the university with state-of-the-art equipment for which they can be proud,” said Mark Brown, Ph.D., Tuskegee president and CEO. “Thank you to our alumni who supported this initiative. Thank you to Trustee (Jonathan) Porter (senior vice president of Customer Operations at Alabama Power) and Alabama Power. We are ever grateful for your ongoing support.”