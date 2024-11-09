Alabama Athletics to celebrate ‘Bama Salute’ military appreciation week

Bama Salute Week features several military-themed events at the University of Alabama in honor of the men and women who have served our country. (contributed)

In recognition of Veterans Day 2024, Alabama Athletics has partnered with the Office of Veteran and Military Affairs to plan several military-themed events at the University of Alabama in honor of the men and women who have served our country.

#BamaSalute Social Media Videoboard Recognition

Fans are encouraged to honor their favorite Alabama service member by posting a photo to Instagram or X accounts along with the hashtag #BamaSalute. All photos submitted using #BamaSalute have the possibility of being featured on the videoboard at Coleman Coliseum, Foster Auditorium or Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Bama Salute events

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2 p.m. – Bama Salute Game: Women’s Basketball vs. Troy – Coleman Coliseum

Admission is free for all active-duty military and veterans who show a valid military ID at the ticket office at the north entrance of Coleman Coliseum, along with ticket discounts for family and guests of service members. Tickets are on sale through the Alabama Athletics Ticket Office.

Pregame: Arrive early for the national anthem with an oversized on-court American flag display, presented by the UA Air Force ROTC. The colors for Sunday’s national anthem will be presented by the UA Army ROTC.

Halftime: UA ROTC will compete against each other in an on-court basketball scrimmage.

In-game: All active-duty military and veterans in attendance will be recognized at a media timeout.

Monday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. – Tuscaloosa Veterans Day Event at Memorial Park

Capt. Chad Fleming will be the speaker at this annual event presented by the Veterans Memorial Park Association, the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center and UA’s Office of Veteran and Military Affairs.

Monday, Nov. 11, 6 p.m. – Bama Salute Game: Men’s Basketball vs. McNeese State – Coleman Coliseum

Tickets are sold out through the Alabama Athletics Ticket Office but are available through SeatGeek, the official secondary ticket marketplace of the Crimson Tide.

Pregame: Arrive early for the national anthem with an oversized on-court American flag display, presented by the UA Army ROTC. The colors for Monday’s national anthem will be presented by the Air Force Honor Guard.

Halftime: U.S. Army enlistment ceremony.

In-game: All active-duty military and veterans in attendance will be recognized at a media timeout.

Friday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m. – Bama Salute Game: Volleyball vs. Mississippi State – Foster Auditorium

Admission is free for all active-duty personnel and veterans who show a valid military ID at the ticket office at the north entrance of Foster Auditorium, along with ticket discounts for family and guests of service members. Tickets are on sale now at rolltide.evenue.net through the Alabama Athletics Ticket Office.

Pre-match: The colors for Friday’s national anthem will be presented by the Army Color Guard.

In-match: All active-duty personnel and veterans in attendance will be recognized at a media timeout.

Saturday, Nov. 16, 1 p.m. – Bama Salute Game: Football vs. Mercer – Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Tickets are on sale now at rolltide.evenue.net through the Alabama Athletics Ticket Office. All current and former members of the military are encouraged to visit VetTix at vettix.org to claim their tickets.

Pregame: Arrive early to watch the U.S. Army Silver Wings Parachute Team jump into Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium at approximately 12:40 p.m. Flag recipient Lt. Gen. Gwen Bingham (U.S. Army Retired) will be recognized on the field. The UA Air Force and Army ROTC will present a joint color guard. The pregame flyover will be provided by Columbus Air Force Base.

In-game: The Million Dollar Band will perform a military medley throughout the game. All active-duty personnel and veterans in attendance will be recognized. The UA Army ROTC will be doing pushups for touchdowns.

Alabama Operation Hat Trick military apparel

Support thousands of service members and veterans with official apparel at shop.rolltide.com from Operation Hat Trick. Operation Hat Trick branded merchandise generates awareness and support for the recovery of wounded service members and veterans. A portion of each sale helps to fill critical gaps in care.

This story originally appeared on Alabama Athletics’ rolltide.com website.