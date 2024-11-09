Scott Martin: A few showers for Alabama at times through the weekend

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THE WEEKEND: We begin the morning with a ridge of high pressure over the Southeast and a low-pressure system approaching from the west, bringing a cold front toward the region. Moisture-laden air will continue to move into Alabama, leading to a chance for scattered showers throughout the morning. As daytime heating progresses, rain chances will increase slightly, with isolated thunderstorms possible, particularly along and north of I-59. Rainfall is most likely in the northwest part of the state, with diminishing chances toward the southeast. Highs will range from the lower 70s to the lower 80s.

On Sunday, as the front approaches, daytime heating will trigger additional scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially north of I-59, with a few storms possible to the south. This is not expected to be a severe weather event. Highs will remain in the 70s.

THE WORK WEEK: After the front passes, a zonal flow will establish over the country on Monday. However, we’ll still experience mostly cloudy conditions with a few lingering showers. Temperatures will stay between the lower 70s and lower 80s.

By Tuesday, ridging will begin to build again over the southern U.S., shifting our flow to the northwest, which will usher in drier conditions and bring back mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70s.

On Wednesday, the ridge broadens and another cold front approaches, expected to pass through during the evening and overnight. While a brief, isolated shower cannot be completely ruled out, most locations will remain dry. Highs will range from the lower to mid-70s.

Thursday will see northwest flow re-establish, reinforcing cooler, dry air across the state. Highs will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

By Friday we can expect continued dry, pleasant conditions, with highs in the mid-60s to lower 70s, as seasonable temperatures settle in.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Rafael continues its slow westward motion but will begin turning south-southwestward on Sunday. Winds are at 65 mph, with gradual weakening expected over the next few days.

Additionally, a low-pressure area east of the Bahamas is generating disorganized showers and thunderstorms. As it moves west-northwestward, it may strengthen slightly, but development into a tropical system appears unlikely at this time.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.