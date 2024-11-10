Birmingham Water Works making major upgrades to historic Lake Purdy Dam

Birmingham Water Works (BWW) recently began a major infrastructure project aimed at upgrading the historic Lake Purdy Dam, which has provided vital water resources to the region for more than a century.

The improvements will ensure that the dam meets modern U.S. standards for safety and structural integrity, safeguarding its future and continuing to serve the community for generations, according to a press release from BWW.

The Lake Purdy Dam Improvement Project will focus on stabilizing and strengthening the dam’s foundation, addressing leaks and enhancing its capacity to handle increased water flow, especially during extreme weather conditions.

Key updates include:

Strengthening the dam to withstand various pressures and weather extremes.

Sealing cracks in the foundation to eliminate leaks.

Increasing the spillway capacity to manage higher volumes of water more efficiently.

Repairing the valve house and replacing old valves to ensure safe, reliable water control.

These enhancements are critical to the long-term stability and functionality of Lake Purdy Dam, the release said. Once completed, the project will extend the lifespan of the dam and enhance its ability to serve the water needs of Birmingham and the surrounding areas.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and efficiency of Lake Purdy Dam,” said Darryl Jones, general manager for Birmingham Water Works. “These improvements are part of our ongoing efforts to invest in infrastructure that benefits our community, ensuring that we continue to provide safe, clean water in the most reliable and responsible way.”

Construction is expected to be completed by March 2028, with careful attention to minimizing any disruptions to water service. Throughout the project, BWW will work closely with local and federal agencies to ensure the upgrades meet all required safety standards and regulations.