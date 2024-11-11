Mobile Airport Authority receives $2M grant for Brookley Aeroplex expansion

The Mobile Airport Authority (MAA) recently received a $2 million grant from the state Industrial Development Authority’s SEEDS (Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy) program, which supports industrial site development across Alabama. This funding, part of Gov. Kay Ivey’s statewide economic development initiative, is a key step in expanding the Brookley Aeroplex and boosting economic opportunities for the Mobile area.

The SEEDS grant is an important part of Alabama’s plan to prepare sites for new industries, driving job creation and economic growth, according to a press release from MAA. With more than $30 million from the SEEDS program, plus local funding, the state is primed to attract significant new industry. This $2 million grant allowed MAA to purchase 272 acres from the Mobile Housing Authority, earmarked for light industrial development, expanding the Brookley Aeroplex and offering businesses easy access to multiple transport options.

“We are immensely thankful to Governor Ivey and the State Industrial Development Authority for their commitment to the future of Mobile International Airport and the Brookley Aeroplex,” said Mobile Airport Authority Chairman Elliot Maisel. “This investment underscores the transformative potential of BFM for Mobile and Baldwin counties, and we look forward to delivering enhanced infrastructure that benefits our community.”

Newly appointed Executive Director Andy Wilson also expressed his gratitude.

“Receiving the SEEDS grant today reaffirms how important MAA’s work is to our community and state,” he said. “This

funding moves our Brookley expansion project forward, giving us the resources to bring in new businesses, create jobs and strengthen Mobile’s role in Alabama’s growth. I’m excited to help guide this effort and support a strong future for MAA and the region.”

Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the Mobile Airport Authority’s expansion of Brookley Aeroplex is a pivotal step forward for Alabama’s economic growth and regional connectivity.

“The $2 million SEEDS grant, along with the local funding, represents a major investment in Mobile’s future,” she said. “By expanding Brookley’s capacity for light industrial development, this project will enhance Mobile’s attractiveness to new businesses, create high-quality jobs and amplify the impact of the Mobile International Airport on Alabama’s economy. We’re proud to support initiatives like this that drive long-term growth and position Alabama as a leading

destination for business and innovation.”

The Mobile Airport Authority is committed to using this grant to enhance the capabilities of the Brookley Aeroplex, which supports more than 90 businesses, including prominent players in the transportation and logistics industries, according to the press release. This project aligns with MAA’s broader vision to establish Mobile International Airport as a central hub for commerce and industry in Alabama, with strategic connections through air, rail, maritime and trucking.

“This $2 million investment from Alabama’s State Industrial Development Authority reflects the tremendous momentum we’re building in our region,” said Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne. “This grant will catalyze growth at the Brookley Aeroplex, paving the way for new opportunities and reinforcing Mobile’s role as a key player in industrial development.”