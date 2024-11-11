Public-private partnership in Marion, Alabama, aims to recruit and develop the next generation of water quality stewards

A public-private partnership involving the city of Marion, Alabama, Alabama Power, the University of Alabama and the Partnership for Inclusive Innovation aims to educate and train the next generation of water-quality stewards. (contributed)

The city of Marion, Alabama – in partnership with Alabama Power, the University of Alabama and the Partnership for Inclusive Innovation (PIN) – recently launched a collaborative effort of local government, residents and research teams to address the city’s aging water infrastructure, with a focus on community engagement, workforce development and environmental justice.

The project, Developing Pathways for Next Generation Water Stewards in Marion, Alabama, is part of PIN’s Community Research Grant program. The Partnership, a program of the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Enterprise Innovation Institute, is a public-private organization charged with piloting coordinated, regional efforts to position Georgia and the Southeast as leaders for innovation, opportunity and shared economic prosperity.

“The city of Marion appreciates the Community Research Grant funding,” Mayor Dexter Hinton said. “This grant will allow the city to bridge the community gap related to water quality and education. There is an excellent team of educators and stakeholders to make this happen. Hopefully, this research will help other systems and support future improvement projects.”

Marion, about 77 miles southwest of Birmingham, has a population in which 33% of the city lives in poverty, which brings additional challenges to a utility system that can’t raise rates to fund major improvements. In addition, the water system faces workforce issues, as water operators are nearing retirement, with few younger workers in the pipeline to replace them.

To address these challenges, the project includes a high school internship program aimed at educating and training the next generation in water-quality management and STEM careers. It also includes a peer mentorship with Eastman, Georgia, to help Marion and its residents with cost-effective decision making around water infrastructure improvement. By involving the community in decision making, the project seeks to improve communication and foster trust between local authorities and residents, contributing to long-term environmental health and equitable access to safe drinking water.

“The city of Marion has taken meaningful steps forward in addressing water issues of the past,” said Leslie Sanders, vice president of Alabama Power’s Southern Division. “Access to high-quality and reliable water is critical to every community, and Mayor Hinton and his staff have done a remarkable job to address needs. It is our goal to create connections between experts in the field with the mayor and city officials to study Marion’s water needs and develop sustainable solutions. This is truly a project that will help people and improve the community, and we are proud to assist.”