SpaceFactory relocates to Huntsville, bringing high-tech innovation focus to Alabama

A rendering shows the planned SpaceFactory facility in Huntsville. The company announced its plans to relocate to the Rocket City from the New York City metro area. (contributed)

SpaceFactory, an industry leader in space and terrestrial construction technology, announced plans to relocate its headquarters to Huntsville, positioning itself within the heart of the nation’s high-tech and aerospace industries.

This strategic move places SpaceFactory’s planned facility at 209 Bailes St., near the innovative Campus 805, where the company will expand its lunar research and advanced manufacturing divisions.

The relocation includes a $2 million investment in the new facility, which is expected to bring more than 25 new jobs to the area by its completion in summer 2025.

Gov. Kay Ivey welcomed the announcement, underscoring its significance for Alabama’s economic future.

“SpaceFactory’s decision to relocate to Huntsville underscores Alabama’s growing reputation as a leader in high-tech innovation and space exploration. We’re thrilled to welcome a company committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and supporting NASA’s return to the moon with Artemis,” she said.

“Huntsville’s unique industrial environment, combined with the strength of Alabama’s workforce, makes our state an ideal home for SpaceFactory. This investment represents another step forward in our mission to build a brighter economic future for all Alabamians,” Ivey said.

Space ecosystem

Huntsville’s selection as the site for SpaceFactory’s expansion is no coincidence.

The city’s ecosystem, including proximity to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, Redstone Arsenal and a robust industrial infrastructure, makes it an ideal fit for SpaceFactory’s mission to advance both lunar and advanced terrestrial construction technologies.

“We are excited to be joining Huntsville’s thriving community of innovators and are immensely grateful for the support from the state of Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey, the city of Huntsville and Mayor Tommy Battle,” SpaceFactory CEO Dave Malott said.

“This support allows a small but ambitious company like ours to grow and make a significant impact, following in the footsteps of the Apollo program as we support NASA’s return to the moon with Artemis,” he said.

Alabama aerospace industry

Beyond Huntsville’s industrial appeal, the city’s vibrant community and lifestyle offerings played a role in attracting the company from the New York City metro area. Connor McLeod, vice president of engineering, said, “Our entire team was involved in this decision. We were attracted to Huntsville’s unique culture. We hope to grow alongside Huntsville.”

Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, expressed enthusiasm for the potential that SpaceFactory brings to Alabama’s “Rocket City.”

“SpaceFactory’s move to Huntsville is a testament to the collaborative environment and robust resources that make Alabama a destination for forward-thinking companies. With its focus on advanced manufacturing and lunar infrastructure, SpaceFactory is well-positioned to thrive in Huntsville’s dynamic tech landscape,” she said. “We are proud to support this expansion, which will not only bring new jobs to the area but also reinforces Alabama’s leadership in the aerospace and advanced manufacturing sectors.”

The new facility, designed by PlanetWorks Architecture, SpaceFactory’s sister company, is scheduled for construction this year, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovative and sustainable solutions for both Earth and space.

Local impact

Huntsville officials welcomed the company’s decision to anchor its operations in the city.

“SpaceFactory’s creative work fits perfectly within the ecosystem that fuels Huntsville’s tech sector,” Battle said. “This young company’s innovative spirit is pushing the boundaries on the traditional ways we think about and use materials to build infrastructure in space and here on Earth.

“We applaud their focus on sustainability and look forward to great things to come at the SpaceFactory Industrial Hub.”

“The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber welcomes SpaceFactory and PlanetWorks to our community,” said Lucia Cape, the chamber’s senior vice president of economic development. “We appreciate the innovation they bring along with their focus on sustainability.

“It is very rewarding when companies recognize the welcoming and supportive environment we have here and want to be a part of it,” she said.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.