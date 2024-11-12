Techstars Alabama News Center Startup Spotlight: CogniTensor

Company name: CogniTensor.

Company hometown: New Delhi, India.

Leadership team: Ashish Airon, co-founder and CEO.

Alabama News Center: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Ashish Airon: CogniTensor is committed to empowering businesses to seamlessly integrate sustainability into their core operations. Through our flagship product, the Sustain3P ESG Platform, we help companies prioritize the triple bottom line — planet, people and profit — by automating the capture and analysis of key ESG data. By offering actionable insights, we enable businesses to reduce emissions, optimize energy consumption and meet global compliance standards, positioning them for success in an increasingly eco-conscious world.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Airon: I was inspired by the need to integrate automation and AI to address modern challenges in sustainability, making data-driven insights accessible and scalable across industries. We aim to contribute to the future of energy and tech by enabling organizations to lower their carbon emissions and meet sustainability goals through predictive analytics.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Airon: Techstars Alabama offers a unique opportunity to accelerate growth in the energy sector, aligning with CogniTensor’s focus on decarbonization and energy optimization through the Sustain3P platform. The exposure to energy tech innovations and network of mentors in the program provides significant value.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you’d like potential investors to understand about your company?

Airon: CogniTensor’s Sustain3P ESG platform offers a comprehensive solution for companies to automate data capture, benchmark industry standards and predict low-carbon pathways, enabling them to achieve compliance and optimize operations for sustainability.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by taking part in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Airon: By participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator, I hope to refine our platform further, establish partnerships across sectors from retail to energy and expand our reach within the U.S. market, particularly focusing on decarbonization efforts.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Airon: A super friendly city. I am enjoying my time here so far. Coming from Delhi, it’s a pleasant change.

Contact: Ashish Airon — https://www.linkedin.com/in/ashishairon/; CogniTensor — https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognitensor/

