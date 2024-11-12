The Rougaroux spices up Birmingham, Alabama’s food scene

The food at The Rougaroux in Birmingham's Forest Park and in Mountain Brook Village can make you believe you've been transported to the French Quarter in New Orleans. (contributed)

The Magic City’s versatile food scene enjoys a nice bit of spicing up with the Cajun-inspired flavors of The Rougaroux restaurant in downtown Birmingham. Opened in 2017, the original location in Forest Park has become one of the city’s best-loved Cajun restaurants. When you first see it, you might find yourself a bit confused — it appears as if you’re looking at a house someone might live in.

The classic pink building itself, which previously hosted the Pink House Café, was built in the late 19th century. On the inside, you’ll find New Orleans-appropriate decorations: pink, yellow and green lights hung above the outside seating area, Saints memorabilia and jam band paraphernalia. The menu includes classic New Orleans fare: house-made boudin, gumbo, po’boys and a plethora of other items.

Hot off of a trip to New Orleans, I was absolutely sure that the New Orleans food was the best in the country and that I wouldn’t find anything close to it anywhere else. I believe I sat down and ordered gumbo nearly every single time we went out to eat in the French Quarter.

It was almost confusing to me how The Rougaroux’s gumbo was just as good — it was like I’d never left New Orleans at all. A good, traditional boudin was another thing I had my eye on upon my first visit, and I was certainly not disappointed. The boudin was as good as I’d ever had it anywhere, but the authentic po’boy sandwiches are often heralded as the stars of the show.

The authentic po'boy sandwiches are often heralded as the stars of the show at The Rougaroux.

The Rougaroux expanded and opened a location at the old Sneaky Pete’s in Mountain Brook Village. Both locations feature simple blue signs similar to one you might see at an old-school restaurant.

The Rougaroux does authentic Cajun food right. For a “fleur-de-lycious” experience that will transport you directly to Bourbon Street, give it a try.

This story originally was published on the SoulGrown website.