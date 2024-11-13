Alabama and Japan forge stronger economic bonds at JASA event

The Japan-America Society of Alabama (JASA) honored six Japanese companies expanding in Alabama at its 2024 Annual Dinner and Business Forum. (contributed)

The flourishing economic relationship between Alabama and Japan was on full display as the Japan-America Society of Alabama (JASA) hosted its 2024 Annual Dinner and Business Forum at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa.

Commencing with a formal dinner, the event brought together key figures from both Japanese and American companies, as well as government officials, to celebrate and strengthen the dynamic business ties that bind Alabama to Japan.

The dinner’s featured keynote speaker was Camille Dawson, deputy assistant secretary for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs at the U.S. Department of State. Dawson’s speech offered insights into Japan’s role in global affairs and the continued importance of U.S.-Japan relations.

During the dinner, six expanding Japanese companies operating in Alabama were recognized for their contributions to the state’s economy:

The companies represent a vital cross-section of the automotive and manufacturing industries that are driving economic growth across Alabama. As they expand their operations, they contribute not only to Alabama’s economic development but also to job creation and technological advancement.

Since 2015, Japanese companies have announced plans for almost $5 billion in new capital investment and more than 8,000 job commitments, according to data from the Alabama Department of Commerce.

The economic ties between Alabama and Japan are not only strong but are foundational to the state’s prosperity, according to Ellen McNair, state commerce secretary.

“Japanese companies have been integral to Alabama’s economic success, especially in our automotive and advanced manufacturing sectors,” McNair said. “With over 80 Japanese companies operating here, their contributions go beyond investments – they provide high-quality jobs, innovative technologies and help ensure that Alabama remains a competitive destination for global business.”

The evening also honored the recipient of the organization’s Samuel Ullman Award, state Rep. Mike Shaw, who co-sponsored and championed the passage of a bill this year that created the Alabama-Japan Legislative Exchange Group in the Alabama House of Representatives.

The group aims “to pursue friendship and cooperation between the members of the House of Representatives and the people, government and businesses of Japan.”

Business forum

The JASA Business Forum dove deeper into the intricacies of doing business in Alabama from both Japanese and local perspectives.

Kiyoshi Tanigawa, executive director of Keidanren USA in Washington, D.C., provided comments on the business, trade and cultural relationship between Alabama and Japan.

Other speakers included Hiro Kagohashi, executive vice president of Mazda Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville, and Mark Moore, general manager of Topre America Corp. in Cullman, who shared their insights on fostering successful business operations in Alabama.

David Sides, international trade manager at the Alabama Department of Commerce, also provided an overview of the state’s robust Japan-Alabama business relationship, highlighting future opportunities for growth as Alabama continues to attract Japanese investment and develop international trade links.

Marking milestones

Mark Jackson, honorary consul general of Japan (Alabama), said the event marked the 35th anniversary of JASA fostering stronger ties between Japan and Alabama.

It was also a chance to highlight milestones reached during 2024, including the growth projects of Japanese companies, the creation of the House Alabama-Japan Legislative Exchange Group and Samford University’s focus on international expansion into Japan, Jackson said. He added that more than 50,000 Alabamians attended Japan-focused events within the state during the first 10 months of 2024.

“Our leaders understand Japan is an important partner to Alabama, and I am happy to work with them as this partnership continues to expand,” Jackson said. “When you consider the economic impact of 80-plus Japanese companies on a state of approximately 5 million people, you understand why Alabama is at the forefront of leading the global economy.

“I take great pride in representing Japan to my home state.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.