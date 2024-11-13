Coca-Cola announced as naming partner of the new Birmingham amphitheater set to open summer 2025

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. UNITED on Tuesday announced it will be the name in title partner of the new Birmingham Amphitheater in the city’s Northside area. (artist rendering)

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. UNITED on Tuesday announced it will be the name in title partner of the new Birmingham Amphitheater in the city’s Northside area. The Coca-Cola Amphitheater, set to open summer 2025, will bring some of the most popular artists to Birmingham, establishing itself as a premier destination for live entertainment and enriching the city’s bustling cultural landscape.

“We’re proud to support a venue that celebrates our community through the universal language of music,” said Mike Suco, president and CEO of Coca-Cola UNITED. “Coca-Cola has always been about bringing people together and creating moments of happiness. We see the Coca-Cola Amphitheater as the perfect space to continue that tradition.”

Partnering with the amphitheater embodies Coca-Cola’s long-standing mission to enrich the lives of the communities it serves, according to a press release from Coca-Cola. By attracting more visitors to Birmingham, this new venue will stimulate the local economy and enhance the city’s reputation as a destination for arts and culture, which aligns with Coca-Cola’s mission to invest in Birmingham.

“A world-class amphitheater deserves a world-class name, and few names are more iconic than Coca-Cola,” said Conrad Rafield, chairman of the Coca-Cola UNITED board of directors. “The Coca-Cola Amphitheater is poised to become a major venue for live performances in Alabama, and we are invested in promoting the city of Birmingham as a vibrant cultural hub.”

With a capacity of more than 9,000, the new venue is set to host more than 20 shows for the 2025 concert season, as well as other special events. The venue is a joint effort among the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC), the city of Birmingham, Jefferson County and Live Nation.

“The demand for live music is reaching unprecedented heights, and the Coca-Cola Amphitheater will be the backdrop for unforgettable moments and lifelong memories for fans,” said Rob Scolaro, Live Nation’s senior vice president and head of venue sales. “Together with Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, we’re proud to bring Birmingham a new venue that captures the spirit of the city’s Northside, celebrates its thriving music scene and strengthens its place on the national entertainment map. This amphitheater isn’t just a stage – it’s a space where fans and artists will share experiences that last a lifetime, driving Birmingham’s cultural legacy forward.”

Tad Snider, CEO of the BJCC, agreed.

“We are truly excited to have Coca-Cola join the group of partners working to bring this exciting new venue to life,” he said. “Coca-Cola has been a valued partner at the BJCC for many years, and having such a partner be an integral part in expanding the mission of the BJCC to be the center of world-class entertainment in the region aligns perfectly. We look forward to working hand-in-hand as we complete this new venue for our community.”

To learn more about the venue, visit Coca-ColaAmphitheater.com.